HBD Neha Shetty: Karthikeya Introduces Her As 'Chitra' From 'Bedurulanka 2012' Movie

Tollywood's young actor Karthikeya is all enjoying the best phase of his career. He recently unveiled the motion poster of his next movie 'Bedurulanka 2012' and raised expectations on the movie. Today being glam doll Neha Shetty of DJ Tillu fame 22nd birthday, he introduced her from this movie by sharing the first look poster. Neha looked glamorous and beautiful in her first movie and stole the limelight with her dual-shaded character! Now in this movie, she will essay the role of Chitra and looked classy in the poster too…



Karthikeya shared the birthday special poster and treated Neha's fans… Take a look!

In the poster Neha looked awesome sporting in a classy and traditional avatar. Her cute smile and damp tresses upped her look! Karthikeya also wished Neha by jotting down, "Wishing beautiful & talented @iamnehashetty a very happy birthday. Introducing "Chitra" from the world of #Bedurulanka2012 #Clax #Manisharma @bennymuppaneni @loukya_entertainments @saiprakash_u @nyshadam @anushapunjala @durgaraogunda @sonymusic_south#HBDNehaSshetty".

She is all set to essay the role of Chitra in this suspense thriller.

Going with the earlier motion poster, it is all interesting as it holds a clock that makes us witness the 2012 bar and has a couple of religious symbols on it. As the clock runs, the excitement bar is upped! Finally, Karthikeya is seen playing with the golden rings and sported in a sleeveless black hoodie with a winsome smile. He is introduced as Siva and through the poster, it is revealed that he is a complete gamer!

The pre-look poster showcased Karthikeya's left hand having the tattoo of pause, fast forward, backward and play buttons. He is seen holding a cigarette in his right hand along with having a gold ring on his middle finger.

Well, the shooting of this movie will be shot at Yanam and Kakinada being a Godavari backdrop story! The movie also has an ensemble cast of Ajay Ghosh, Satya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Srikanth Ayyengar, 'Auto' Ram Prasad, Goparaju Ramana, LB Sriram, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Kittayya, Anithanath and Divya Narni. It is being directed by debutant Clax, Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni is bankrolling it under the Loukya Entertainments banner. Melody king Manisharma will score the tunes for this movie.