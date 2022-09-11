HBD Shriya Saran: The Birthday Poster From Kabzaa Movie Is Unveiled On This Special Occasion…

Tollywood's ace actress Shriya Saran turned a year older today and is celebrating her 39th birthday… It is a great day for all her fans and thus, they dropped the birthday wishes through social media. These days, Shriya is much busy in her career holding Tollywood, Kollywood, Hindi and Kannada movies in her kitty. On this special occasion, the makers of her upcoming movie 'Kabzaa' unveiled the birthday poster and wished her with a special post through Instagram page…



Even Shriya Saran also shared the birthday special poster of the Kabzaa movie and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, she also wrote, "Thank you team @kabzaamovieofficial this means the world to me".

In the poster, she looked beautiful sitting in the car and sported in a classy appeal draping a pattu saree and upped her look with the rose bun hairdo and diamond jewellery!

Even the makers also shared the same first look poster and wished her by jotting down, "Wishing the royalty of Kabzaa a very happy birthday! Can't wait for the world to witness your performance in #Kabzaa @shriya_saran1109 Team Kabzaa @nimmaupendra @kichchasudeepa @rchandrumovies @ravibasrur #kabzaa #realstarupendra #kichchasudeepa #panindianmovies #Rchandrumovies #happybirthdayshriyasaran".

Kabzaa movie also has two superstars Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep in the lead roles…

This is the first look poster of Sudeep and he looked awesome in the complete black attire with a dark background!

Kabzaa movie is being directed by R Chandru and is produced by Pan India Movies banner.

Well, Shriya is also part of Music School, Tadka, Naragasooran and Sandakkari movies.