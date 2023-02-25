HCA Film Awards 2023: Ram Charan Honours 'Jenny Slate' For Her Big Win In The 'Best Voice' Category

This Saturday is the biggest one of the 'International Awards' season as India's blockbuster movie RRR has won four awards and is honoured with the 'Spotlight Award' too. Our dear handsome Ram Charan who sported in a classy suit turned into the presenter for the HCA Awards and honoured Jenny Slate with the 'Best Voice or Motion-Capture Performance' award.

Well, the host termed our dear Ram Charan 'International film superstar' and invited him to the prestigious stage along with Marvel movie glam doll Angelie… Charan was very happy and had a funny conversation with Angelie ahead of announcing the winner. Angelie first asked him whether is it true that he travelled 8000 miles all the way from India to present the award for 'Best Voice Motion Capture Performance'… Charan doled out that "Absolutely, but also I came here to take a selfie with Angela Bassett but I think I am a bit late. Angelie also said that she is a huge fan of RRR movie. Charan also thanked HCA for all the amazing response… Then Angelie also shook her legs for the "Naatu Naatu…" song and made the audience smile with her great conversation with Charan! Then the duo announced the nominees and the winner for the 'Best Voice Motion Capture Performance' category and honoured Jenny Slate for her big win with the prestigious trophy…

And the HCA Award for Best Voice or Motion-Capture Performance goes to… 🏆 Jenny Slate as Marcel the Shell with Shoes On#HCAFilmAwards #MarceltheShell #A24 #Marceltheshellwithshoeson #HCAFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/wZQP2QJKli — Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) February 25, 2023

Congratulations Ram Charan…