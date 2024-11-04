Hebah Patelshares her excitement for ‘Dhoom Dhaam’

Live
Hebah Patel, the leading lady in Dhoom Dhaam, co-starring Chetan Krishna, recently opened up about her role in the much-anticipated film. Directed by Sai Kishore Macha and produced by MS Ram Kumar under Friday Framework Works, Dhoom Dhaam is set for a grand release on November 8. The film promises a blend of romance and family values with Sai Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Prithviraj, and Goparaju Ramana in prominent supporting roles.
Hebah revealed how she was immediately captivated by Gopi Mohan’s story, which felt like a refreshing change after her recent serious roles. In Dhoom Dhaam, she plays Suhana, a lively, affluent character who embraces the freedom of travel. “Suhana’s friendship with the hero evolves into a heartfelt romance. The character felt so natural—it was a cakewalk,” she said.
Discussing her co-star, Hebah praised Chetan’s energy, saying, “We focused on bringing enthusiasm to every scene.” She also credited the film’s Polish shoot for its seamless experience, thanks to producer Ram Kumar’s meticulous arrangements.Gopi Sundar’s music is another highlight, with Hebah especially fond of the track “Tomato Buggala Pilla.”Excited for Dhoom Dhaam’s release, she described it as a “feel-good movie full of love, family, and entertainment.”