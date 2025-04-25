‘Hello Baby’ review: A gripping solo thriller that packs a punch

In recent times, Telugu cinema has seen a rise in solo-character films, and Hello Baby joins the list with an intriguing concept and gripping execution. Released on April 25, this thriller stars Kavya Keerthi in a powerful solo performance, under the direction of Ram Gopal Ratnam and produced by Kandre Gula Adinarayana. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

Adya (Kavya Keerthi) is a software engineer working from home in Bengaluru. Leading a seemingly peaceful life, she keeps in touch with her mother and friend over the phone. But everything changes when she receives a call from her former college mate, Rahul. From that moment, Adya’s world turns upside down. Rahul begins to terrorize her—knowing what she’s doing, what she’s wearing, and instilling fear in every aspect of her life. He creates problems with her job, friends, and even her mother. Why is Rahul doing this, and how does Adya tackle and overcome this traumatic experience? That forms the crux of this psychological thriller.

Performances:

Kavya Keerthi is undoubtedly the heart of Hello Baby. Her portrayal of fear, confusion, and resilience is convincing and heartfelt. Carrying an entire film on her shoulders is no easy task, but she does so with grace and authenticity. Her performance makes the audience connect deeply with Adya’s emotional journey.

Technicalities:

Director Ram Gopal Ratnam deserves praise for crafting a film that holds attention with just one character in one location. The screenplay is tight, and the tension never wavers, making viewers eager to know what happens next. Producer Adinarayana’s support for such a unique concept is commendable.

Cinematographer Ramana K captures the claustrophobic tension inside Adya’s home with effective lighting and thoughtful visual composition. Editor Sai Ram Tatipalli ensures the film remains crisp and fast-paced, avoiding any unnecessary drag. Sukumar P’s background score elevates the mood, enhancing the thriller elements and emotional beats with precision.

Analysis:

Hello Baby is not just a technical experiment—it is an engaging, emotional, and thrilling experience. The film takes a bold leap with its narrative revolving around hacking and mental manipulation, executed entirely with just one on-screen character. A refreshing addition to Telugu cinema, Hello Baby is a must-watch for those who enjoy intense psychological thrillers. It's a different kind of film that deserves both appreciation and audience support.

Rating: 3/5