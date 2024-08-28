Hema committee report effect: Mohanlal step down as AMMA president

The Malayalam film industry has been rocked by allegations of sexual harassment, following the release of the Hema committee report. This comprehensive report exposed troubling behavior by key figures in the industry, leading to significant resignations within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

The most prominent resignation came from Complete Actor Mohanlal, who stepped down as President of AMMA on Tuesday. His resignation followed those of Vice-President Jeyan R and Joint Secretary Baburaj, with AMMA General Secretary Siddique having already tendered his resignation earlier.

AMMA issued a statement addressing the situation: “In the context of the sexual harassment accusations leveled against some of the officials of the administrative committee of AMMA in the media after the release of the Hema committee report, the existing administrative committee of AMMA has decided to resign, accepting moral responsibility. A general body meeting will be held within two months, and the new administrative committee will be elected.”

Mohanlal's decision to step down comes after mounting pressure over the past few days, with many calling for him to address the ongoing issues of sexual harassment and assault within the Malayalam film industry. The allegations have not only implicated several industry figures but have also included members of AMMA's administrative committee. As the industry faces this critical moment, the resignation of Mohanlal and others marks a significant step in addressing these deeply concerning issues.