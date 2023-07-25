  • Menu
Here is the date of ‘Bro’ advance booking openings

Highlights

All eyes are on Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej’s soon-to-release socio-fantasy drama, “Bro.”

All eyes are on Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej’s soon-to-release socio-fantasy drama, “Bro.” This highly-anticipated movie is all set to open in cinemas on July 28.

The much-awaited update on Bro’s advance bookings in the Nizam region is out. As per the official confirmation by the movie’s Nizam distributor, “Bro” advance bookings across the theaters in Nizam will open tomorrow. Given the positive buzz, the film is sure to have a jam-packed outing over the first weekend.

“Bro” also features young beauties Priya Prakash Varrier and Ketika Sharma as the leading ladies. The film is directed by Tamil actor-filmmaker Samuthirakhani and produced by TG Vishwaprasad on People Media Factory banner. Thaman has composed the music.




