Live
- Married Indian woman Anju goes on sightseeing trip in Pak with her Facebook friend
- RS chairman ticks Chidambaram off for use of 'intemperate, inappropriate' expression
- Business briefs CashFlo widens portfolio with AI-powered payments, accounts payables automation suite
- Jubilant Foodworks 1QFY24 – Inline performance, Margins improve QoQ
- Plots for farmers who lost land to NICE project: DCM DK Shivakumar promises
- PM Modi should resign, demands AAP
- Hyderabad: Lightening strike damages portion of historic Qutub Shahi mosque
- Opposition alliance will rebuild idea of India in Manipur: Rahul hits back at PM
- Congress slams PM Modi for taking dig at opposition alliance; says he has started 'hating India'
- PM Modi cites East India company, PFI, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at Opposition alliance
Just In
Married Indian woman Anju goes on sightseeing trip in Pak with her Facebook friend
RS chairman ticks Chidambaram off for use of 'intemperate, inappropriate' expression
Business briefs CashFlo widens portfolio with AI-powered payments, accounts payables automation suite
Jubilant Foodworks 1QFY24 – Inline performance, Margins improve QoQ
Plots for farmers who lost land to NICE project: DCM DK Shivakumar promises
PM Modi should resign, demands AAP
Here is the date of ‘Bro’ advance booking openings
Highlights
All eyes are on Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej’s soon-to-release socio-fantasy drama, “Bro.”
All eyes are on Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej’s soon-to-release socio-fantasy drama, “Bro.” This highly-anticipated movie is all set to open in cinemas on July 28.
The much-awaited update on Bro’s advance bookings in the Nizam region is out. As per the official confirmation by the movie’s Nizam distributor, “Bro” advance bookings across the theaters in Nizam will open tomorrow. Given the positive buzz, the film is sure to have a jam-packed outing over the first weekend.
“Bro” also features young beauties Priya Prakash Varrier and Ketika Sharma as the leading ladies. The film is directed by Tamil actor-filmmaker Samuthirakhani and produced by TG Vishwaprasad on People Media Factory banner. Thaman has composed the music.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS