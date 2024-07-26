Here is the list of most exciting re-releases in Telugu Film Industry

With no major new releases on the horizon in the Telugu film industry, audiences are turning their attention to a series of much-anticipated re-releases. These nostalgic screenings are set to bring back some of the industry's most beloved films, offering fans a chance to relive the magic on the big screen.

Kicking off this trend, on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday, fans can look forward to the re-release of two of his classics: "Okkadu" and "Murari." This follows last year’s successful re-release of "Pokiri," which generated significant excitement among his fanbase. Similarly, Pawan Kalyan’s fans are in for a treat with the re-release of "Gabbar Singh" on his birthday, promising to create quite the buzz.

One of the most eagerly awaited re-releases is that of Chiranjeevi’s "Indra," which will be hitting theaters again for the first time, adding to the excitement among cinephiles.

Here’s the schedule of re-releases from this week through the first week of September:

• Ravi Teja’s "Vikramarkudu," directed by SS Rajamouli – July 27

A high-energy action film featuring Ravi Teja in a memorable role, directed by the acclaimed SS Rajamouli.



• Nani & Samantha’s "Yeto Vellipoindhi Manasu," directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon – August 02

A romantic drama that captured hearts with its poignant storytelling and strong performances by Nani and Samantha.



• Mahesh Babu’s "Okkadu," directed by Gunasekhar – August 08

One of Mahesh Babu’s landmark films, "Okkadu" is celebrated for its gripping narrative and stellar action sequences.



• Mahesh Babu’s "Murari," directed by Krishna Vamshi – August 09

Another Mahesh Babu classic, "Murari" is a family drama with supernatural elements that showcased his versatility as an actor.



• Chiranjeevi’s "Indra," directed by B Gopal – August 22

The re-release of this blockbuster is set to be a major event, bringing back Chiranjeevi’s iconic performance to the big screen.



• Nagarjuna’s "Shiva," directed by Ram Gopal Varma – August 29

A cult classic, "Shiva" is known for revolutionizing Telugu cinema with its gritty realism and innovative storytelling.



• Pawan Kalyan’s "Gabbar Singh," directed by Harish Shankar – September 02

A mass entertainer that redefined Pawan Kalyan’s career, "Gabbar Singh" remains a fan favorite for its humor, action, and memorable dialogues.



This lineup of re-releases offers a perfect blend of action, romance, drama, and nostalgia, ensuring that the coming weeks will be a treat for Telugu cinema enthusiasts. Fans are eagerly awaiting these screenings, which promise to revive the magic of some of the industry’s most iconic films.