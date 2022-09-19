Here Is The Second Poster Of Amitabh, Anupam And Boman Irani Starrer 'Uunchai' Movie…

Rajashri Movies… This production house delivered many blockbuster movies on the big screens. From Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hai to Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, all the movies hold pure family drama plots and entertain the audience to the core. On the occasion of their 75 years celebration, they are all set to treat the audience once again with a beautiful movie 'Uunchai'. It has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. The plot deals with the senior citizens friendship and their adventurous journey! Off late, the makers dropped the second poster of the movie and also unveiled the new release date.



Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani shared the second poster of Uunchai on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

Amitabh Bachchan shared the second poster of the movie and wrote, "Proud to bring to you the second poster of our film #Uunchai. Come watch me and my friends @anupampkher and @boman_irani celebrate friendship, adventure and life with your friends and family! A film by #SoorajBarjatya and @rajshrifilms in association with @mahaveer_jain_films and @boundlessmedia.in, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. Save the Date!"

In the poster, these three lead actors are seen smiling sitting on a snow-filled mountain and it seemed that they are on the trekking path enjoying nature's paradise.

Anupam Kher also shared the same poster and wrote, "पेश है मेरी अगली फ़िल्म…. "ऊँचाई" का पोस्टर! With Uunchai… Celebrate #Friendship. Celebrate #Adventure. Celebrate #Life!! Experience the magic of #Uunchai on 11.11.22! जय हो!! #Epic #75YearsOfRajshri | #SoorajBarjatya @amitabhbachchan @boman_irani @neena_gupta #Sarika | @parineetichopra | @boundlessmedia.in @mahaveer_jain_films @uunchaithemovie #rajshri @natashamalpanioswal".

Finally, Boman Irani wrote, "Super excited to unveil the second poster of our film #Uunchai! A film by #SoorajBarjatya and @rajshrifilms in association with @mahaveer_jain_films and @boundlessmedia.in @uunchaithemovie is a tale of undying friendship! Come… Celebrate Friendship, Adventure and Life with me, @amitabhbachchan and @anupampkher at a theatre near you on 11.11.22. Save the Date!"

Along with these three ace actors, the movie also has Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Nafisa Ali, Sheen Dass and Abhishek Singh Pathania in prominent roles.

This Sooraj Barjatya directorial is produced by the director along with Mahaveer Jain and Natasha Malpani Oswal under the Rajshri Productions, Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media banners. It will hit the big screens on 11th November, 2022!