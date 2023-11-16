Here is the stunning look of Malvika SharmafromSudheer Babu’s ‘Harom Hara’

Sudheer Babu’s next film “Harom Hara” team is flooding social media with the promotional content. Recently, they announced that The Power Of Subramanyam will be unveiled on November 22nd. Before that, the makers of Sudheer Babu’s Pan India film “Harom Hara” are introducing the main characters. GnanasagarDwaraka of “Sehari” fame is directing the movie, while Sumanth G Naidu is producing it under the banner of SSC (SreeSubrahmanyeshwara Cinemas).





Presenting the gorgeous Malvika Sharma as Devi, the makers unveiled her first look poster. The actress looks beautiful and traditional in a saree. She is seen standing in front of Lord Subramanya Swamy’s deity.Sunil is playing a very crucial role in the movie and his character poster was unveiled recently.

The story of “Harom Hara” is set in 1989 in Kuppam of Chittoor district and Sudheer Babu will be seen uttering dialogues in the Kuppam slang.Aravind Vishwanathan handles the cinematography of the movie, while the music is scored by Chaitan Bharadwaj.

“Harom Hara” has a tagline of The Revolt and it is the highest-budgeted one for Sudheer Babu. The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.