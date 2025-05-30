Hero Krishnasai Receives NTR Award

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of legendary actor and former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), actor Krishnasai was conferred with the prestigious NTR Award. The award ceremony was organized by the Sathya Sangeetha International Foundation with the support of the Telangana Department of Language and Culture at Ravindra Bharathi.

Telangana MLC and Legislative Council Opposition Leader Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary, High Court Advocate Kanaka Durga, and Sathya Sangeetha International Chairman C. Omkar Raju presented the NTR Award to Krishnasai and felicitated him. Additional SP Ramdas and senior actor Murali Mohan also graced the event.

On this occasion, the services rendered by the "Krishnasai International Charitable Trust" were widely appreciated by the dignitaries and organizers. They lauded Krishnasai for providing essential medical services and financial assistance to the underprivileged, describing him as a “real-life hero” for his humanitarian efforts.

Speaking at the event, Krishnasai expressed heartfelt gratitude to the organizers for honoring him. He stated that receiving an award named after the great NTR was a matter of immense pride. He also shared that the recognition has further strengthened his sense of responsibility toward social service. He reaffirmed his commitment to continue charitable activities through the "Krishnasai International Charitable Trust."

Krishnasai has played lead roles in films like Sundarangudu and Jewel Thief. Through his charitable trust, he has been actively involved in numerous service-oriented programs, extending support to the needy irrespective of caste, religion, or region.















