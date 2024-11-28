‘HHVM Part-1’ nears completion, release set for March 2025

Power Star Pawan Kalyan, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars, is set to make his period-action debut with Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1: Sword vs Spirit. Directed by young filmmaker Jyothi Krishna, this grand-scale epic aims to deliver a unique cinematic experience. Produced under the Mega Surya Productions banner by A. Dayakar Rao and presented by legendary producer AM Rathnam, the film is slated for a worldwide release on March 28, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.

The team recently completed filming a massive action sequence under the guidance of Hollywood action legend Nick Powell. This highly imaginative scene involved over 400 stuntmen and featured Pawan Kalyan in intense action choreography, leaving the filmmakers thrilled with the outcome.

The movie has now entered its final phase of production. The concluding schedule begins this weekend in Vijayawada, where another colossal sequence involving Pawan Kalyan and 200 artistes will be filmed. This sequence will mark the end of the shooting, keeping the film on track for its March release.

The star-studded cast includes Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, "Animal" fame, in a key role, alongside Niddhi Agerwal as the leading lady. Legendary performers Anupam Kher, Nasser, and Raghu Babu are also part of the ensemble.

The technical crew boasts industry stalwarts like cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, production designer Thota Tharani, and Baahubali fame VFX supervisor Srinivas Mohan. Adding to the grandeur, Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani is crafting the music for this highly anticipated project.