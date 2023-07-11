Live
Hidimba' clears censor formalities; locks release date
"Hidimba" is an upcoming Telugu movie starring Ashwin Babu in the lead role, directed by Aneel Kanneganti.
The makers have officially announced that the movie is re-censored by the CBFC as it didn’t get clearance from censor officials initially. At last, the film gets ‘A’ certificate. The makers have also announced that the movie will hit theaters on July 20, 2023.
Produced by Gangapatnam Sridhar under the banner of Sri Vignesh Karthik Cinemas (SVK Cinemas), in association with OAK Entertainments, Anil Sunkara of AK Entertainments presents it. "Hidimbha" has Vikas Badisa as the music director.
