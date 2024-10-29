High-Profile Car Theft at Shilpa Shetty’s Luxury Restaurant in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s high-end restaurant, Bastian - At the Top, recently made headlines due to an unexpected event. Located on the 48th floor of Kohinoor Square in Dadar West, this upscale dining spot found itself in the midst of a controversy when a BMW Z4, valued at ₹80 lakh, reportedly vanished from the building’s parking lot on Sunday.

The car owner, Ruhan Firoz Khan, a 34-year-old businessman from Bandra, had arrived at Bastian around 1 am with friends. Trusting his keys to the restaurant’s valet, Ruhan assumed his luxury car was safely parked. However, when he requested his car after dinner, he was shocked to learn it was missing. A review of CCTV footage later confirmed that unidentified individuals had driven away with the car around 2 am. The incident led to a swift investigation by local authorities.

Upon Ruhan’s complaint, the Shivaji Park police registered the case under section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023. According to Ruhan’s lawyer, Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, the police are actively examining CCTV footage to track down the suspects and recover the car.

Owned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Bastian - At the Top is well-known for its elegant ambiance and exclusive setting, drawing in Mumbai’s elite crowd. The restaurant’s popularity is a testament to Shilpa’s influence, with her brand symbolizing luxury, wellness, and style.

Shilpa, a Bollywood star, began her career in the 1993 thriller Baazigar, where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The film’s success established her as a notable talent in Hindi cinema, and her later hits like ‘Dhadkan’ and ‘Phir Milenge’ strengthened her position in the industry.

Beyond her film career, Shilpa is a leading wellness influencer, author, and businesswoman with a focus on health and fitness. Her entrepreneurial spirit is evident through her ventures, particularly in the restaurant chain Bastian. Married to businessman Raj Kundra, Shilpa balances her career and family life with her children Viaan and Samisha often featuring in her social media posts, showcasing a close family bond.