Highlights from Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Episode 17: Inaya Rahman and Shrihan clash once again

People responded to the nominations from the Monday Bigg boss episode to start the most recent program. Revanth and Sri Satya were talking to one other. She wasn't in the home to satisfy anyone by performing the tasks they demanded of her, Sri Satya noted. She was there for the money and the glory. The captaincy task—a game of Police Vs. Thieves—took place first thing the following morning. A few other thieves were Surya, Revanth, Arjun, Neha, and others. The police team included Faima, Inaya, Sri Satya, Bala Aditya, and others. The police team was standing on the lawn, where items were lying about for burglars to steal. Every time the buzzer went off, the burglars would dash in and take anything they could.

When Neha entered the lawn area, Bala Aditya grabbed her leg and pulled her to the ground, which she found uncomfortable. She entered the home and sobbed bitterly. It looked like the injured location had been disrupted due to her prior complaints of a leg ailment. The police squad apprehended Arjun Kalyan, who was then taken to the detention cell. Then, after running around and slipping through the bars, he was apprehended again, and someone or something guarded him from that point on.

Surya abruptly shouted, surprising everyone, and defended his team's performance. Inaya, a member of the police team, addressed Shrihan in the singular, which infuriated him. This led to Shrihan having a loud disagreement with the police team. The two then engaged in a shouting war as he responded to Inaya. Revanth joined the match, presumably out of a sense of exclusion. He quickly outperformed Shrihan and became quite aggressive. Later, Shrihan had to restrain him and calm him down. Inaya was shoving herself in and teasing Revanth.