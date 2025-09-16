Live
- Nitish Kumar announces interest-free loans under student credit card scheme
- 'I enjoy batting with her more than she enjoys batting with me', says Pratika Rawal on her partnerships with Mandhana
- Teachers play a key role in preventing crimes against children in the society: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi
- Lakshmi Manchu Slams Double Standards After Being Asked About Dressing Style at 47
- Textile and apparel parks to be set up in UP in the name of Sant Kabir: CM Yogi
- Google lays off over 200 AI contractors: Report
- AFCAT 2 Result 2025 Released – Check Indian Air Force AFCAT Result Online
- Breaking News: RMC Mining (Teaching You How to Use XRP) The Fastest Way to Mine Cryptocurrency (Earn $9999 a Day)
- 'Rift' in Cong shows Rahul Gandhi's 'Sangathan Srijan' failed: MP Minister Sarang
- MLA Yennam Launches Key Development Works Across Mahabubnagar
Himani Shivpuri expresses concern as cloudburst wreaks havoc in her hometown Dehradun
Mumbai: Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri has expressed deep concern after a cloudburst caused severe damage on the outskirts of her hometown, Dehradun....
Mumbai: Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri has expressed deep concern after a cloudburst caused severe damage on the outskirts of her hometown, Dehradun.
Sharing her throwback photo, she highlighted how roads have sunk and the revered Tapkeshwar temple, a place she often visited during Shivratri, has been submerged. The actress also prayed for the safety and recovery of Uttarakhand, which has been grappling with heavy rains and their devastating aftermath.
On Tuesday, Himani took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “The road connecting my village has sunk, my hometown Dehradun outskirts affected by a cloudburst, Tapkeshwar temple where we used to go every Shivratri submerged….I pray for my Uttrakhand!.” In the image, the ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ actress could be seen posing alongside a group of women.
For the unversed, heavy overnight rains lashed Uttarakhand on September 15, causing the Tamsa river to overflow and inundate the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Dehradun. The relentless downpour led to widespread damage across the region, with roads, houses, shops, and hotels bearing the brunt. In the Sahastradhara area, floodwaters from the river carried debris into the main market, leaving several commercial establishments badly affected.
In July, Himani Shivpuri had shared an emotional moment as she bid farewell to her maternal home in Dehradun. In the video, she said, “Hi! It’s time to say goodbye to Dehradun. I want you all to enjoy the beautiful view of the hills with me. Just look at how the clouds are hiding behind them. It always feels a little emotional to leave your maternal home. Mom and Dad may not be here, but my brother, sister-in-law, and lots of relatives are. What makes Dehradun special is its fresh air and delicious street food. Bye-bye! Off to Mumbai—back to work now.”
Work-wise, Himani is portraying the role of Katori Amma, also known as Katto Amma, in the television series “Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.”