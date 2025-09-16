Himani Shivpuri expresses concern as cloudburst wreaks havoc in her hometown Dehradun

Mumbai: Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri has expressed deep concern after a cloudburst caused severe damage on the outskirts of her hometown, Dehradun.

Sharing her throwback photo, she highlighted how roads have sunk and the revered Tapkeshwar temple, a place she often visited during Shivratri, has been submerged. The actress also prayed for the safety and recovery of Uttarakhand, which has been grappling with heavy rains and their devastating aftermath.

On Tuesday, Himani took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “The road connecting my village has sunk, my hometown Dehradun outskirts affected by a cloudburst, Tapkeshwar temple where we used to go every Shivratri submerged….I pray for my Uttrakhand!.” In the image, the ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ actress could be seen posing alongside a group of women.

For the unversed, heavy overnight rains lashed Uttarakhand on September 15, causing the Tamsa river to overflow and inundate the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Dehradun. The relentless downpour led to widespread damage across the region, with roads, houses, shops, and hotels bearing the brunt. In the Sahastradhara area, floodwaters from the river carried debris into the main market, leaving several commercial establishments badly affected.

In July, Himani Shivpuri had shared an emotional moment as she bid farewell to her maternal home in Dehradun. In the video, she said, “Hi! It’s time to say goodbye to Dehradun. I want you all to enjoy the beautiful view of the hills with me. Just look at how the clouds are hiding behind them. It always feels a little emotional to leave your maternal home. Mom and Dad may not be here, but my brother, sister-in-law, and lots of relatives are. What makes Dehradun special is its fresh air and delicious street food. Bye-bye! Off to Mumbai—back to work now.”

Work-wise, Himani is portraying the role of Katori Amma, also known as Katto Amma, in the television series “Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.”



