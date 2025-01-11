Live
‘Hisaab Barabar’featuring R. Madhavan to premiere on Jan24
A new exciting thriller titled Hisaab Barabar is all set to premiere on Zee5 on January 24, available in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The film stars the versatile actor R. Madhavan in the lead role, with Neal Nitin, Keerthi Kulhari, and others playing pivotal parts. Directed by Ashwin Dheer, the movie blends drama, comedy, and social themes, and is produced by Jio Studios and SP Cinecorp.
The film's trailer reveals a gripping story where a small mistake at a bank turns into a life-changing event for a common man. Madhavan plays the role of Radhesh Mohan Sharma, a railway clerk who discovers a discrepancy in his bank account. As he investigates, he uncovers a massive financial scam, leading him into a battle with the bank’s head, Mickey Mehta (Neal Nitin). The film explores issues like financial fraud, corruption, and the fight for justice.
Director Ashwin Dheer shared, "Hisaab Barabar is a thought-provoking film that showcases how an ordinary man fights against corruption and scams. It includes the right mix of drama, comedy, and emotions, making it a compelling watch."
Madhavan, who is making his debut with Zee5, expressed his excitement about playing such a challenging role. He said, "The story of a common man fighting against corruption resonated with me. I’m sure the audience will connect with it."With a powerful story and strong performances, Hisaab Barabar promises to be a must-watch when it premieres on January 24.