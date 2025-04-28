‘HIT 3’dominates Telugu states as ‘Retro’struggles for screens

With just a few days left for release, HIT: The 3rd Case is gearing up for a grand opening on May 1, 2025. Interestingly, Suriya’s much-anticipated action drama Retro is also slated for release on the same day, setting up an exciting box-office clash.

While Retro is getting a wide release across Tamil Nadu, the situation in the Telugu states looks quite different. Reports suggest that Retro is struggling to secure enough theaters as HIT 3 has already occupied a majority of the screens, thanks to the massive anticipation surrounding the film.

Both Nani and Suriya are big names in their own right, but currently, Nani’s momentum is hard to beat. After delivering a series of back-to-back hits, Nani’s stardom is soaring, and HIT 3 is expected to open to packed houses. Adding to the film’s advantage are the ongoing summer holidays, which are likely to boost footfalls further.

At this point, the fate of Retro in the Telugu states largely depends on word of mouth. If the film garners positive talk upon release, it could see an increase in the number of screens in the following days.As the clock ticks down, all eyes are now on May 1st to see which film wins the audience’s favor.