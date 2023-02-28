Hollywood Critics Association clarifies NTR's absence at HCA Awards

Team RRR won four major awards at the Hollywood Critics Association film awards, which went viral on social media. However, some NTR fans criticized the HCA for not honoring NTR. In response, the HCA clarified that they had invited NTR to attend the awards, but he was unable to attend due to shooting for a new film in India.

The HCA also stated that NTR will be receiving his awards from them shortly. When a fan pointed out that NTR couldn't attend the awards due to his brother's passing, the HCA explained that he was initially unable to attend due to filming commitments and that he will receive his HCA statuette upon his arrival to the US for the Oscar promotions.