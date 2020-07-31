6 TV series with Powerful Female Characters in Lead

We are currently in the golden era of consuming content. The number of truly brilliantTV shows across all platforms are aplenty. Out of all, quitea few of them feature some strong female lead characters. So, in no particular order, here are our favorite TV shows led by some kickass and powerful female performers!

The Handmaid's Tale





Adapted from Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel of the same name, this show features a dystopia following the Second American Civil War wherein a totalitarian society subjects fertile women called 'Handmaids' into child-bearing slavery. Starring Elisabeth Moss in the lead role, the series received immense popularity and with season one, the series won 8 Primetime Emmys from 13 nominations. Elisabeth Moss won the Emmys for Outstanding Lead actress and producer. The series can be streamed on Sony LIV.

Fleabag





Phoebe Waller-Bridge is Fleabag, a dry-witted, sexually active young woman who attempts to deal with her grief while living in London. Waller-Bridge who not only plays the main character, she created and wrote the entire series! Going the unconventional way of constantly breaking the fourth wall, Fleabag is a show that known for being relatable, and supremely humorous. And how can we forget to mention, the number of awards that showered love at Phoebe Waller-Bridge. For Fleabag, Waller-Bridge received the British Academy Television Award for Best Female Comedy Performance, three Primetime Emmy Awards for performance, writing, and the best series, along with two Golden Globe Awards for acting and best series. You can stream all seasons on Amazon Prime Video.



The Marvelous Mrs Maisel





Set during the 1950s, Miriam Maisel is the perfect Jewish housewife who has got everything she wanted – a loving husband, two kids, and the gorgeous apartment. But all of this quickly changes when Midge's husband suddenly leaves her, forcing her to re-evaluate her life. She discovers a talent n stand-up comedy and decides to pursue a career in it. The show is led by the beautiful, super funny and marvelous Mrs Maisel, played by Rachel Brosnahan. Stream all seasons on Amazon Prime Video.



Mrs America





The starry miniseries digs into the feminist wars of 1970s. The nine-episode miniseries which rose to widespread critical acclaim since its premiere earlier this year, portrays Phyllis Schlafly, who led the 70s campaign against equal rights in the US. Played by Cate Blanchett, this character managed to mobilize an army of fellow homemakers across the nation against the ERA, a piece of legislation that would have offered woman protection from discrimination. You can watch the entire series with back-to-back episodes on Star World, on the coming weekend of 25 – 26 July starting 7PM!



Homeland





Probably TV's most badass female lead, Carrie Mathison, played by Claire Danes in Homeland, is one woman you just don't mess with. Whatever she does, whether she is taking down terrorists, tackling sexist CIA chiefs or pulling her infamous cry face, she does it excellently. Based on the Israeli series of the name – Prisoners of War, Homeland has received immense critical acclaim and several awards – including winning the 2012 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama, along with Golden Globe for the same. Claire Danes twice, bagged the Emmy for her brilliant performance. This show airs in India on Star World.

Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon were famously among the executive producers as well as the stars of this miniseries, which had us riveted to our screens since 2017. Based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, this domestic crime drama treats women more complex that just 'wife' or 'mother'. The first season itself received a total of eighth Emmys out of 16 nominations for writing, directing, acting, cinematography, and soundtrack. The series is streaming on Disney+ Ho