BAFTA 2021: Here Is How To Watch The Live Stream Of This Gala Event

It is all known that the 74th British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTA 2021) event is going to streamed live in a couple of hours. The gala event is mainly divided into two parts where the first one will be featured as 'Craft Awards' and have been given out on 10th April (Sunday).

Coming to the second part of the awards, it will be featured on Sunday (11th April). Priyanka Chopra has been listed as one of the presenters alongsideAsim Chaudhry, Sophie Cookson, Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Pedro Pascal, Jonathan Pryce, Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick and Renée Zellweger. Prince William was all set to make his presence in the show but with the sudden demise of Prince Philip, he has cancelled it.

Well, the BAFTA gala event will beginat 7 PM local time (11:30 pm IST), and will be hosted by Dermot O'Leary and Edith Bowman. Coming to India, the show will be streamed live on SonyLIV. Coming to Indian actor Adarsh Gourav he is nominated for his role in The White Tiger in the 'Lead Actor' category.

Let us have a look at the winners of the first part of the show… Ma Rainey's Black Bottom won two awards for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup on Saturday.

• Actor-director-writer Noel Clarke, was honoured for his outstanding British contribution to cinema.

• David Fincher's Mank bagged Best Production Design award

• Rocks won the Best Casting award

• Christopher Nolan's Tenet wonthe Special Visual Effects award and

• Sound of Metal won in the Best Sound category.