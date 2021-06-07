BAFTA TV Awards 2021: Take A Look At The Complete Winner's List
BAFTA TV Awards winners were announced a few hours ago and at a hybrid event filmed at London's Television Centre. This gala event was hosted by Richard Ayoade. Well, amid the rapid spread of Covid-19, the organizers have kept all the protocols in the mind. Thus, only the nominees of the main categories were present in person and all others joined virtually.
Take a look at the complete winner's list:
Leading Actress
• WINNER: Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You - BBC One
• Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic
• Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People - BBC Three
• Hayley Squires, Adult Material - Channel 4
• Jodie Comer, Killing Eve - BBC One
• Letitia Wright, Small Axe - BBC One
Leading Actor
• WINNER: Paul Mescal, Normal People - BBC Three
• John Boyega, Small Axe - BBC One
• Josh O'Connor, The Crown - Netflix
• Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You - BBC One
• Shaun Parkes, Small Axe - BBC One
• Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central - Channel 4
Supporting Actress
• WINNER: Rakie Ayola, Anthony - BBC One
• Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown - Netflix
• Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic
• Siena Kelly, Adult Material - Channel 4
• Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: UK - Netflix
• Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You - BBC One
Supporting Actor
• WINNER: Malachi Kirby, Small Axe - BBC One
• Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK - Netflix
• Michael Sheen, Quiz - ITV
• Micheal Ward, Small Axe - BBC One
• Rupert Everett, Adult Material - Channel 4
• Tobias Menzies, The Crown - Netflix
Entertainment Performance
• WINNER: Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation - BBC Two
• Adam Hills, The Last Leg - Channel 4
• Bradley Walsh, Beat The Chasers - ITV
• Claudia Winkleman Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One
• David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? At Christmas - BBC One
• Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
• WINNER: Charlie Cooper, This Country - BBC Three
• Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen - BBC Three
• Joseph Gilgun, Brassic - Sky One
• Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education - Netflix
• Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner - Channel 4
• Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9 - BBC Two
Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
• WINNER: Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education - Netflix
• Daisy Haggard, Breeders - Sky One
• Daisy May Cooper, This Country - BBC Three
• Emma Mackey, Sex Education - Netflix
• Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam - BBC Three
• Mae Martin, Feel Good - Channel 4
Drama series
• WINNER: Save Me Too - Sky Atlantic
• Gangs of London - Sky Atlantic
• I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic
• The Crown - Netflix
Single Drama
• WINNER: Sitting In Limbo - BBC One
• Anthony - BBC One
• BBW - Channel 4
• The Windermere Children - BBC Two
Mini-Series
• WINNER: I May Destroy You - BBC One
• Adult Material - Channel 4
• Normal People - BBC Three
• Small Axe - BBC One
Soap And Continuing Drama
• WINNER: Casualty - BBC One
• Coronation Street - ITV
• EastEnders - BBC One
• Hollyoaks - Channel 4
International
• WINNER: Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge - BBC Four
• Little America - Apple TV+
• Lovecraft Country - Sky Atlantic
• Unorthodox - Netflix
Entertainment Programme
• WINNER: Life & Rhymes - Sky Arts
• Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV
• Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One
• The Masked Singer – ITV
Comedy Entertainment Programme
• WINNER: The Big Narstie Show - Channel 4
• Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe - BBC Two
• Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky One
• The Ranganation - BBC Two
Scripted Comedy
• WINNER: Inside No 9 - BBC Two
• Ghosts - BBC One
• Man Like Mobeen - BBC Three
• This Country - BBC Three
Features
• WINNER: Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace - ITV
• Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave
• Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing - BBC Two
• The Repair Shop - BBC One
Daytime
• WINNER: The Great House Giveaway - Channel 4
• Jimmy McGovern's Moving On - BBC One
• Richard Osman's House Of Games - BBC Two
• The Chase - ITV
Must-See Moment
• WINNER: Diversity on Britain's Got Talent
• Bridgerton- Lady Whistledown is revealed
• EastEnders - Gray kills Chantelle
• Gogglebox - Reactions to Boris Johnson's news conference
• Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat - 'Mee-cro-wah-vay'
• The Mandalorian - Luke Skywalker appears
Current Affairs
• WINNER: America's War On Abortion - ITV
• Italy's Frontline: A Doctor's Diary - BBC Two
• The Battle For Hong Kong - Channel 4
• The Cyprus Papers Undercover - Al Jazeera English
Single Documentary
• WINNER: Locked In: Breaking The Silence - BBC Four
• American Murder: The Family Next Door - Netflix
• Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me - BBC One
• Surviving Covid - Channel 4
Factual Series
• WINNER: Once Upon A Time In Iraq - BBC Two
• Crime & Punishment - Channel 4
• Hospital - BBC Two
• Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency - Channel 4
Reality And Constructed Factual
• WINNER: The School That Tried To End Racism - Channel 4
• Masterchef: The Professionals - BBC One
• Race Across The World - BBC Two
• The Write Offs - Channel 4
Specialist Factual
• WINNER: The Surgeon's Cut - Netflix
• Extinction: The Facts - BBC One
• Putin: A Russian Spy Story - Channel 4
• The Rise of The Murdoch Dynasty - BBC Two
News Coverage
• WINNER: Sky News: Inside Idlib - Sky News
• BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care - BBC One
• Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy - Channel 4
• Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis - BBC Two
Sport
• WINNER: England v West Indies Test Cricket - Sky Sports Cricket
• Bahrain Grand Prix - Sky Sports Formula 1
• England V France: The Final of Autumn Nations Cup - Amazon Prime Video
• London Marathon 2020 - BBC One
Live Event
• WINNER: Springwatch 2020 - BBC Two
• Life Drawing Dive! - BBC Four
• The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance - BBC One
• The Third Day: Autumn - Sky Atlantic
Short-Form Programme
• WINNER: They Saw The Sun First - Red Bull TV
• Criptales - BBC Four
• Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Bans With Learning Disabilities - Vice/Noisey
• The Main Part - BBC iPlayer
Writer: Comedy
• WINNER: Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two
• Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe - BBC Two
• Daisy May Cooper, This Country - BBC Three
• Writing team, Ghosts - BBC One
Writer: Drama
• WINNER: Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You - BBC One
• Alastair Siddons, Steve McQueen, Small Axe - BBC One
• Lucy Kirkwood, Adult Material - Channel 4
• Lucy Prebble, I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic