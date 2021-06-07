BAFTA TV Awards 2021: Take A Look At The Complete Winner's List

BAFTA TV Awards winners were announced a few hours ago and at a hybrid event filmed at London's Television Centre. This gala event was hosted by Richard Ayoade. Well, amid the rapid spread of Covid-19, the organizers have kept all the protocols in the mind. Thus, only the nominees of the main categories were present in person and all others joined virtually.

Take a look at the complete winner's list:

Leading Actress

• WINNER: Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You - BBC One

• Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic

• Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People - BBC Three

• Hayley Squires, Adult Material - Channel 4

• Jodie Comer, Killing Eve - BBC One

• Letitia Wright, Small Axe - BBC One

Leading Actor

• WINNER: Paul Mescal, Normal People - BBC Three

• John Boyega, Small Axe - BBC One

• Josh O'Connor, The Crown - Netflix

• Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You - BBC One

• Shaun Parkes, Small Axe - BBC One

• Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central - Channel 4

Supporting Actress

• WINNER: Rakie Ayola, Anthony - BBC One

• Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown - Netflix

• Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic

• Siena Kelly, Adult Material - Channel 4

• Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: UK - Netflix

• Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You - BBC One

Supporting Actor

• WINNER: Malachi Kirby, Small Axe - BBC One

• Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK - Netflix

• Michael Sheen, Quiz - ITV

• Micheal Ward, Small Axe - BBC One

• Rupert Everett, Adult Material - Channel 4

• Tobias Menzies, The Crown - Netflix

Entertainment Performance

• WINNER: Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation - BBC Two

• Adam Hills, The Last Leg - Channel 4

• Bradley Walsh, Beat The Chasers - ITV

• Claudia Winkleman Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One

• David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? At Christmas - BBC One

• Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

• WINNER: Charlie Cooper, This Country - BBC Three

• Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen - BBC Three

• Joseph Gilgun, Brassic - Sky One

• Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education - Netflix

• Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner - Channel 4

• Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9 - BBC Two

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

• WINNER: Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education - Netflix

• Daisy Haggard, Breeders - Sky One

• Daisy May Cooper, This Country - BBC Three

• Emma Mackey, Sex Education - Netflix

• Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam - BBC Three

• Mae Martin, Feel Good - Channel 4

Drama series

• WINNER: Save Me Too - Sky Atlantic

• Gangs of London - Sky Atlantic

• I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic

• The Crown - Netflix

Single Drama

• WINNER: Sitting In Limbo - BBC One

• Anthony - BBC One

• BBW - Channel 4

• The Windermere Children - BBC Two

Mini-Series

• WINNER: I May Destroy You - BBC One

• Adult Material - Channel 4

• Normal People - BBC Three

• Small Axe - BBC One

Soap And Continuing Drama

• WINNER: Casualty - BBC One

• Coronation Street - ITV

• EastEnders - BBC One

• Hollyoaks - Channel 4

International

• WINNER: Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge - BBC Four

• Little America - Apple TV+

• Lovecraft Country - Sky Atlantic

• Unorthodox - Netflix

Entertainment Programme

• WINNER: Life & Rhymes - Sky Arts

• Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV

• Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One

• The Masked Singer – ITV

Comedy Entertainment Programme

• WINNER: The Big Narstie Show - Channel 4

• Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe - BBC Two

• Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky One

• The Ranganation - BBC Two

Scripted Comedy

• WINNER: Inside No 9 - BBC Two

• Ghosts - BBC One

• Man Like Mobeen - BBC Three

• This Country - BBC Three

Features

• WINNER: Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace - ITV

• Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave

• Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing - BBC Two

• The Repair Shop - BBC One

Daytime

• WINNER: The Great House Giveaway - Channel 4

• Jimmy McGovern's Moving On - BBC One

• Richard Osman's House Of Games - BBC Two

• The Chase - ITV

Must-See Moment

• WINNER: Diversity on Britain's Got Talent

• Bridgerton- Lady Whistledown is revealed

• EastEnders - Gray kills Chantelle

• Gogglebox - Reactions to Boris Johnson's news conference

• Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat - 'Mee-cro-wah-vay'

• The Mandalorian - Luke Skywalker appears

Current Affairs

• WINNER: America's War On Abortion - ITV

• Italy's Frontline: A Doctor's Diary - BBC Two

• The Battle For Hong Kong - Channel 4

• The Cyprus Papers Undercover - Al Jazeera English

Single Documentary

• WINNER: Locked In: Breaking The Silence - BBC Four

• American Murder: The Family Next Door - Netflix

• Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me - BBC One

• Surviving Covid - Channel 4

Factual Series

• WINNER: Once Upon A Time In Iraq - BBC Two

• Crime & Punishment - Channel 4

• Hospital - BBC Two

• Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency - Channel 4

Reality And Constructed Factual

• WINNER: The School That Tried To End Racism - Channel 4

• Masterchef: The Professionals - BBC One

• Race Across The World - BBC Two

• The Write Offs - Channel 4

Specialist Factual

• WINNER: The Surgeon's Cut - Netflix

• Extinction: The Facts - BBC One

• Putin: A Russian Spy Story - Channel 4

• The Rise of The Murdoch Dynasty - BBC Two

News Coverage

• WINNER: Sky News: Inside Idlib - Sky News

• BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care - BBC One

• Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy - Channel 4

• Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis - BBC Two

Sport

• WINNER: England v West Indies Test Cricket - Sky Sports Cricket

• Bahrain Grand Prix - Sky Sports Formula 1

• England V France: The Final of Autumn Nations Cup - Amazon Prime Video

• London Marathon 2020 - BBC One

Live Event

• WINNER: Springwatch 2020 - BBC Two

• Life Drawing Dive! - BBC Four

• The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance - BBC One

• The Third Day: Autumn - Sky Atlantic

Short-Form Programme

• WINNER: They Saw The Sun First - Red Bull TV

• Criptales - BBC Four

• Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Bans With Learning Disabilities - Vice/Noisey

• The Main Part - BBC iPlayer

Writer: Comedy

• WINNER: Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two

• Charlie Brooker, Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe - BBC Two

• Daisy May Cooper, This Country - BBC Three

• Writing team, Ghosts - BBC One

Writer: Drama

• WINNER: Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You - BBC One

• Alastair Siddons, Steve McQueen, Small Axe - BBC One

• Lucy Kirkwood, Adult Material - Channel 4

• Lucy Prebble, I Hate Suzie - Sky Atlantic