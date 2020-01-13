Critics Choice Awards 2020: Here Is The Complete Winners List

The 'Critics Choice Awards 2020' were held yesterday i.e on 12th January, 2020. These awards are the 'Television Awards' presented by 'Broadcast Television Journalist Association (BTJA)' in order to honour the excellence of prime time television programming in the year 2019.

Last night was complete star-studded one with all the A-listers of Hollywood small screen being gathered under one roof. This event was held at Barkar Hangar, Santa Monica, California, United States. The nominations of these awards were announced a month before i.e on December 8, 2019.

Well, the host of this gala show was Taye Diggs who made the crowd go laughing with his excellent anchoring. This event was broadcasted by the American English language free-to-air television network, 'The CW'.

Well, let us check out the winners list along with the nominations… Here we go!

Category: FILM

BEST PICTURE

• 1917

• Ford v Ferrari

• The Irishman

• Jojo Rabbit

• Joker

• Little Women

• Parasite

• Uncut Gems

• Marriage Story

• Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)

BEST ACTOR

• Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

• Robert De Niro, The Irishman

• Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

• Adam Driver, Marriage Story

• Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

• Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

• Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (WINNER)

BEST ACTRESS

• Awkwafina, The Farewell

• Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

• Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

• Lupita Nyong'o, Us

• Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

• Charlize Theron, Bombshell

• Renée Zellweger, Judy (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

• Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse

• Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

• Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

• Al Pacino, The Irishman

• Joe Pesci, The Irishman

• Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

• Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

• Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

• Florence Pugh, Little Women

• Margot Robbie, Bombshell

• Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

• Laura Dern, Marriage Story (WINNER)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

• Julia Butters, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

• Noah Jupe, Honey Boy

• Thomasin McKenzie, Jojo Rabbit

• Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us

• Archie Yates, Jojo Rabbit

• Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit (WINNER)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

• Bombshell

• Knives Out

• Little Women

• Marriage Story

• Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

• Parasite

• The Irishman (WINNER)

BEST DIRECTOR

• Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

• Greta Gerwig, Little Women

• Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems

• Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

• Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

• Bong Joon Ho, Parasite (WINNER - TIE)

• Sam Mendes, 1917 (WINNER - TIE)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

• The Farewell -- Lulu Wang

• Knives Out -- Rian Johnson

• Parasite -- Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

• Marriage Story -- Noah Baumbach

• Once Upon a Time in Hollywood -- Quentin Tarantino (WINNER)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

• A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood -- Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue

• The Irishman -- Steven Zaillian

• Joker -- Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

• Jojo Rabbit -- Taika Waititi

• The Two Popes -- Anthony McCarten

• Little Women -- Greta Gerwig (WINNER)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

• Ford v Ferrari -- Phedon Papamichael

• The Irishman -- Rodrigo Prieto

• Joker -- Lawrence Sher

• The Lighthouse -- Jarin Blaschke

• Once Upon a Time in Hollywood -- Robert Richardson

• 1917 -- Roger Deaki (WINNER)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

• Downton Abbey -- Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell

• The Irishman -- Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

• Joker -- Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

• Little Women -- Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman

• Parasite -- Lee Ha Jun

• 1917 -- Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

• Once Upon a Time in Hollywood -- Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh (WINNER)

BEST EDITING

• The Irishman -- Thelma Schoonmaker

• Ford v Ferrari -- Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

• Once Upon a Time in Hollywood -- Fred Raskin

• Parasite -- Yang Jinmo

• Uncut Gems -- Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie

• 1917 -- Lee Smith (WINNER)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

• Downton Abbey -- Anna Robbins

• The Irishman -- Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

• Little Women -- Jacqueline Durran

• Once Upon a Time in Hollywood -- Arianne Phillips

• Rocketman -- Julian Day

• Dolemite Is My Name -- Ruth E. Carter (WINNER)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

• Dolemite Is My Name

• The Irishman

• Joker

• Judy

• Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

• Rocketman

• Bombshell (WINNER)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

• 1917

• Ad Astra

• The Aeronauts

• Ford v Ferrari

• The Irishman

• The Lion King

• Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

• Abominable

• Frozen II

• How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

• I Lost My Body

• Missing Link

• Toy Story 4 (WINNER)

BEST ACTION MOVIE

• 1917

• Ford v Ferrari

• John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum

• Spider-Man: Far From Home

• Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)

BEST COMEDY

• Booksmart

• The Farewell

• Jojo Rabbit

• Knives Out

• Dolemite Is My Name (WINNER)

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

• Ad Astra

• Avengers: Endgame

• Midsommar

• Us (WINNER)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

• Atlantics

• Les Misérables

• Pain and Glory

• Portrait of a Lady on Fire

• Parasite (WINNER)

BEST SONG

• "I'm Standing With You" -- Breakthrough

• "Into the Unknown" -- Frozen II

• "Speechless" -- Aladdin

• "Spirit" -- The Lion King

• "Stand Up" – Harriet

• "Glasgow (No Place Like Home)" -- Wild Rose (WINNER - TIE)

• "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" -- Rocketman (WINNER - TIE)

BEST SCORE

• Michael Abels -- Us

• Alexandre Desplat -- Little Women

• Randy Newman -- Marriage Story

• Thomas Newman -- 1917

• Robbie Robertson -- The Irishman

• Hildur Guðnadóttir -- Joker (WINNER)

Category: TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

• The Crown

• David Makes Man

• Game of Thrones

• The Good Fight

• Pose

• This Is Us

• Watchmen

• Succession (WINNER)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

• Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

• Mike Colter, Evil

• Paul Giamatti, Billions

• Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

• Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

• Tobias Menzies, The Crown

• Billy Porter, Pose

• Jeremy Strong, Succession (WINNER)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

• Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

• Olivia Colman, The Crown

• Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

• Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

• Mj Rodriguez, Pose

• Sarah Snook, Succession

• Zendaya, Euphoria

• Regina King, Watchmen (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

• Asante Blackk, This Is Us

• Asia Kate Dillon, Billions

• Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

• Justin Hartley, This Is Us

• Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight

• Tim Blake Nelson, Watchmen

• Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

• Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

• Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

• Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

• Audra McDonald, The Good Fight

• Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

• Jean Smart, Watchmen (WINNER)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

• Barry

• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

• Mom

• One Day at a Time

• PEN15

• Schitt's Creek

• Fleabag (WINNER)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

• Ted Danson, The Good Place

• Walton Goggins, The Unicorn

• Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

• Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself

• Bashir Salahuddin, Sherman's Showcase

• Ramy Youssef, Ramy

• Bill Hader, Barry (WINNER)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

• Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

• Alison Brie, GLOW

• Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

• Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

• Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

• Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

• Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

• Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

• Anthony Carrigan, Barry

• William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

• Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

• Nico Santos, Superstore

• Henry Winkler, Barry

• Andrew Scott, Fleabag (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

• D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

• Sian Clifford, Fleabag

• Betty Gilpin, GLOW

• Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time

• Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

• Molly Shannon, The Other Two

• Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (WINNER)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

• Catch-22

• Chernobyl

• Fosse/Verdon

• The Loudest Voice

• Unbelievable

• Years and Years

• When They See Us (WINNER)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

• Brexit

• Deadwood: The Movie

• Guava Island

• Native Son

• Patsy & Loretta

• El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (WINNER)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

• Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

• Mahershala Ali, True Detective

• Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

• Jared Harris, Chernobyl

• Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

• Noah Wyle, The Red Line

• Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (WINNER)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

• Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

• Anne Hathaway, Modern Love

• Megan Hilty, Patsy & Loretta

• Joey King, The Act

• Jessie Mueller, Patsy & Loretta

• Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

• Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdo (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

• Asante Blackk, When They See Us

• George Clooney, Catch-22

• John Leguizamo, When They See Us

• Dev Patel, Modern Love

• Jesse Plemons, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

• Russell Tovey, Years and Years

• Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

• Patricia Arquette, The Act

• Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

• Niecy Nash, When They See Us

• Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

• Emma Thompson, Years and Years

• Emily Watson, Chernobyl (HBO)

• Toni Collette, Unbelievable (WINNER)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

• Big Mouth

• The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

• She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

• The Simpsons

• Undone

• BoJack Horseman (WINNER)

BEST TALK SHOW

• Desus & Mero

• Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

• The Kelly Clarkson Show

• Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

• The Late Late Show with James Corden

• Late Night with Seth Meyers (WINNER)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

• Amy Schumer: Growing

• Jenny Slate: Stage Fright

• Ramy Youssef: Feelings

• Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

• Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

• Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

• Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons (WINNER)