Critics Choice Awards 2022: Check Out The Full List Of Nominations

We need to get ready for another gala awards ceremony… The organizers of the Critics Choice Awards 2022 have announced the nominations on Monday night and made us eagerly await to know the winners! Well, as expected Succession has bagged the top place in the nominations with 8 categories and next in the line is Mare of Easttown and Evil, as they bagged 5 nominations!

When we speak about networks, HBO bags 20 nods and next Netflix bagged 18 nominations.

The official award ceremony will be held on 9th January, 2022… We will also take a look at the complete list of nominations!

BEST DRAMA SERIES

• Evil

• For All Mankind

• The Good Fight

• Pose

• Squid Game

• Succession

• This Is Us

• Yellowjackets

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

• Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

• Mike Colter – Evil

• Brian Cox – Succession

• Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

• Billy Porter – Pose

• Jeremy Strong – Succession

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

• Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

• Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer

• Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

• Katja Herbers – Evil

• Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

• MJ Rodriguez – Pose

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

• Nicholas Braun – Succession

• Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

• Kieran Culkin – Succession

• Justin Hartley – This Is Us

• Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

• Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

• Andrea Martin – Evil

• Audra McDonald – The Good Fight

• Christine Lahti – Evil

• J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

• Sarah Snook – Succession

• Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us

BEST COMEDY SERIES

• The Great

• Hacks

• Insecure

• Only Murders in the Building

• The Other Two

• Reservation Dogs

• Ted Lasso

• What We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

• Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon

• Nicholas Hoult – The Great

• Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

• Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows

• Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

• Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

• Elle Fanning – The Great

• Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva

• Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

• Sandra Oh – The Chair

• Issa Rae – Insecure

• Jean Smart – Hacks

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

• Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education

• Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

• Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

• Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts

• Ray Romano – Made for Love

• Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

• Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

• Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon!

• Molly Shannon – The Other Two

• Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

• Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell

• Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

BEST LIMITED SERIES

• Dopesick

• Dr. Death

• It's a Sin

• Maid

• Mare of Easttown

• Midnight Mass

• The Underground Railroad

• WandaVision

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

• Come From Away

• List of a Lifetime

• The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

• Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

• Oslo

• Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

• Olly Alexander – It's a Sin

• Paul Bettany – WandaVision

• William Jackson Harper – Love Life

• Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death

• Michael Keaton – Dopesick

• Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

• Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

• Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad

• Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

• Margaret Qualley – Maid

• Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

• Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

• Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass

• William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad

• Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown

• Christian Slater – Dr. Death

• Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

• Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

• Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

• Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

• Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers

• Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown

• Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

• Acapulco

• Call My Agent!

• Lupin

• Money Heist

• Narcos: Mexico

• Squid Game

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

• Big Mouth

• Bluey

• Bob's Burgers

• The Great North

• Q-Force

• What If…?

BEST TALK SHOW

• The Amber Ruffin Show

• Desus & Mero

• The Kelly Clarkson Show

• Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

• Late Night with Seth Meyers

• Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

• Bo Burnham: Inside

• Good Timing with Jo Firestone

• James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999

• Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy

• Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

• Trixie Mattel: One Night Only