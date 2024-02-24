Live
- Adani Group, Uber to form JV to help expand fleet on green energy?
- One killed as fire breaks out in Singapore apartment
- Two soldiers killed after helicopter crashes in US
- No difference of opinion between me and Satheesan, says Sudhakaran after show of temper
- ‘Farmers first’ policy is Modi govt's resolve to boost their income: A look at key initiatives
- KIUG 2023: Shooter Tejaswini bags Delhi University’s first medal; Chandigarh on top of medal table
- Rich tributes paid to late Jayalalithaa on her 76th birth anniversary
- Kerala Guv sends back list of three Information Commissioners to state govt
- Agitating farmers should resolve issues through dialogue: Goa CM
- Can't wait to meet fans in Delhi during IPL 2024 and make more special memories, says Rishabh Pant
Just In
Emily Blunt embraces 41 with happiness and peace
Renowned actress Emily Blunt recently opened up about her positive state of mind after celebrating her 41st birthday.
Renowned actress Emily Blunt recently opened up about her positive state of mind after celebrating her 41st birthday. The 'Oppenheimer' star expressed her feelings of joy and contentment, emphasizing the lightness she has experienced in the past few weeks.
In an interview with people.com, Blunt shared, "I feel like I've been lighter than air the last couple of weeks. I feel so happy. I don't know if I've had much time to let it sink in. I feel very happy, peaceful, happy."
Praising his co-star, Robert Downey Jr. referred to Blunt as an "optimist" during an interaction with aceshowbiz.com. Downey Jr. acknowledged Blunt's natural inclination towards optimism while maintaining authenticity, commending her unique balance and equanimity.
The 'Mary Poppins Returns' actress, who hails from London, received appreciation for her optimistic outlook and genuine demeanor. Downey Jr. remarked on the unusual absence of a stereotypical British reserve in Blunt, highlighting her ability to maintain a positive and balanced perspective.
Beyond her acting prowess, Emily Blunt has also been an advocate for self-expression and embracing personal challenges. Having overcome childhood struggles with stuttering, she recently expressed a desire to bring awareness to this issue through her work. Blunt revealed her aspiration to create a film centered around a character who stutters, shedding light on the importance of representation and understanding diverse experiences.
As Emily Blunt continues to captivate audiences with her talent and authenticity, her positive outlook on life and commitment to storytelling that reflects the richness of human experiences undoubtedly contribute to her enduring appeal in the entertainment industry.