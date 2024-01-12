Julia Roberts reveals why she chose not to shed her clothes in a movie

Los Angeles: Actress Julia Roberts has been in over 50 movies during her decades-long career in Hollywood, yet she hasn’t gone risque in any of them and she revealed why.

During her new cover story with British Vogue, published on Thursday, the actress, 56, revealed that she has purposely avoided taking any racy roles in order to have a “G-rated career.”

When asked if she has “any feelings of responsibility to other women” when choosing scripts, the 'Pretty Woman' star told interviewer that it’s more about what she “chooses not to do”, reports pagesix.com.

“You know, not to be criticising others’ choices, but for me to not take off my clothes in a movie or be vulnerable in physical ways is a choice that I guess I make for myself,” she explained.

“But in effect, I’m choosing not to do something as opposed to choosing to do something.”

The actress also revealed that she may have inherited her firm stance on feminism from distant cousin Gloria Steinem.

Despite hoping to inspire other women who feel pressure to strip down for films, Roberts said that the industry is “completely different” nowadays in comparison to when she started acting.

“I don’t know if it’s better, because it’s not my experience, but it just seems very different,” she explained.

“And in a way, it seems so cluttered. There are so many elements to being famous now, it just seems exhausting.”

“There’s more elements, there’s more noise, there’s more outlets, there’s more stuff,” she continued.