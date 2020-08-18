K Drama Sky Castle Is Intriguing, Captivating And Offers Life Lessons

In Korea, students usually spend more time in school and special classes (prepping up for their advanced courses) than on anything else. In fact Koreans lead among OECD countries when it comes to time spent on studies. On the other hand, parents in Korea spend a fortune on getting their kids into premier universities.

SKY Castle was a TV drama aired in the year 2018 in Korea and later in America. The response to Sky Castle was phenomenal and the show became a talking point in K study circles. The show also garnered huge TRPs (20), highest for any cable show on Korean television, thanks to its content.

So, what is the show all about? The Korean drama, a 20-part series revolves around the country's rich class and their obsession with pushing their kids into Ivy League schools to maintain their own status in the society. The series Sky Castle is about four rich families with school going kids and how parents pull all stops to get them admitted to the best schools in town.

While there are high-achieving kids too in the series who have their goal set from Day 1 and know exactly where they want to be a few years down the lane, a few youngsters in school wonder if the all the effort and sacrifice is worth it considering their teen years are spent studying round the clock and preparing for medical school years ahead with no time for play or other extra-curricular activities.

Sky Castle also shows the way these wealthy and ambitious families start grooming their child right from the early years. It's basically displacement—Make sure your child achieves what YOU desire!

Like in India, Sky Castle shows that even Korean mothers are held responsible for the child's grades or behaviour. So the onus falls on the mom to ensure her child gets into the best school.

With an impressive star cast and a gripping tale of four families and teen problems thrown in, Sky Castle on Netflix is worth your time. There's so much to learn from the series.

Verdict: Must watch for every parent and teens to learn values of life or lack of them!

Rating: 5/5