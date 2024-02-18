Live
Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell to be seen together in 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'
Sony Pictures has acquired the worldwide rights to 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey', a fantasy romance starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, in the first major deal of the European Film Market in Berlin, reports 'Variety'.
The film will be directed by South Korean-born American filmmaker Kogonada, who also helmed the TV series 'Pachinko' and the sci-fi drama 'After Yang'. 'The Menu' scribe Seth Reiss has penned the script.
'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey', according to 'Variety', marks Robbie's follow-up role to 'Barbie', the $1-billion blockbuster that she also produced.
Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film is teased as "an imaginative tale of two strangers and the extraordinary emotional journey that connects them". Production starts this spring in California.
"Every once in a great while in this job you read a script so special and original, that you fly to the last page, inspired and uplifted," Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures' Motion Picture Group, said in a statement quoted by 'Variety'.
He added: "'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey', by Seth Reiss, is such a script and together with the superb director Kogonada, the perfect cast of Colin and Margot, and top flight producers Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin and Ryan Friedkin, it is a project from heaven. We believe the audience is desperate for originality ... ."