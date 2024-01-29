Michael Douglas finishes 'biggest oyster’ he’s ever seen in under 20 seconds

Live
Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas shared a video of him eating what he described as “the biggest oyster I've ever seen,” which he lapped up in under 20 seconds.
A video filmed by his son Dylan Douglas has been shared on Instagram, where the actor picked up the giant mollusk and without hesitation began to slurp it down.
After giving the camera a nod, Douglas puckered up and began to slurp and wince, chewing on the oyster for his son's enjoyment, reports people.com.
He then can be heard saying something along the lines of the oyster being "good" with a full mouth.
"That was good," Dylan, 23, said as his father set the shell down on his plate. "Cheers!"
Douglas captioned the video: "What can I say….”
"No dialogue needed," wrote filmmaker Romani Flaminia. "The enjoyment can be seen through your eyes."