  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Hollywood

Michael Douglas finishes 'biggest oyster’ he’s ever seen in under 20 seconds

Michael Douglas finishes biggest oyster’ he’s ever seen in under 20 seconds
x
Highlights

Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas shared a video of him eating what he described as “the biggest oyster I've ever seen,” which he lapped up in under 20 seconds.

Los Angeles: Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas shared a video of him eating what he described as “the biggest oyster I've ever seen,” which he lapped up in under 20 seconds.

A video filmed by his son Dylan Douglas has been shared on Instagram, where the actor picked up the giant mollusk and without hesitation began to slurp it down.

After giving the camera a nod, Douglas puckered up and began to slurp and wince, chewing on the oyster for his son's enjoyment, reports people.com.

He then can be heard saying something along the lines of the oyster being "good" with a full mouth.

"That was good," Dylan, 23, said as his father set the shell down on his plate. "Cheers!"

Douglas captioned the video: "What can I say….”

"No dialogue needed," wrote filmmaker Romani Flaminia. "The enjoyment can be seen through your eyes."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X