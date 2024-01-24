Oscars 2024: Christopher’s ‘Oppenheimer’ bags 13 nominations

Christopher Nolan's latest film, "Oppenheimer," has emerged as a groundbreaking cinematic endeavor, with Cillian Murphy of Peaky Blinders fame in the lead role. The biographical film delves into the life of Robert Oppenheimer, renowned as the father of the atomic bomb, and is adapted from the book "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer" by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Garnering widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences, the R-rated film has achieved a remarkable milestone by earning nearly 1 billion dollars at the global box office.



As the 96th Academy Awards approach, "Oppenheimer" has become a focal point by securing an impressive 13 nominations. The categories in which the film is nominated include Best Film, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Cillian Murphy), Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Cinematographer (Hoyte Van Hoytema), Best Sound, Best Editor (Jennifer Lame), Best Production Design (Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman), Best Original Score (Ludwig Goransson), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Emily Blunt), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Adapted Screenplay (Christopher Nolan), Best Makeup and Hair Styling (Luisa Abel), and Best Costume Design (Ellen Mirojnick).

The 96th Academy Awards are scheduled for March 10 (March 11 as per IST), with comedian Jimmy Kimmel set to host the prestigious ceremony for the fourth time. The film world is now eagerly anticipating the impact "Oppenheimer" will make on the awards night, as it stands as a formidable contender in multiple categories.