Penny Dreadful Actress Helen McCrory No More 

British actress Helen McCrory, who had worked in Harry potter movies has died of cancer. She was aged about 52 years. Her husband Domin Luis has shared this news on social media. "Helen died peacefully at her residence. She was fighting cancer from a long time. She lived and ended her life bravely. We were blessed to have her presence in our lives. She was like a light and now, she has reached God," her husband has written these emotional lines.

Helen started her acting career with the movie "Interview with Vampire" in 1994. Since then, she has acted in many movies. Helen has acted in three sequels of "Harry Potter" movies together with a bond movie called "Sky Fall". She was a part of several television shows. The TV show which brought her much fame was "Penny Dreadful". Helen is more familiar with this TV show rather than "Harry Potter" Movies.

Actors throughout the world are condoling the death of this actress. These include Bollywood stars too. We also hear that another actor of Harry potter cast passed away recently. The actor, who was aged about 54 years was suffering from brain tumor. The British actor was popular not only through his movies but also through his theatre activities. He was a wonderful theatre artist who had won many awards.