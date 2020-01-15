Angel's Who Shined At Critics' Choice Awards

The 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards took place on Sunday, January 12 in the most extravagant manner. The gala event held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and it witnessed celebs from the world of Hollywood cinema. It was hosted annually by the American-Canadian Broadcast Film Critics Association.

Now, we would like to come up with the style tale of the celebs. Thanks to the stylists of the divas who always keep their efforts to present them in a stunning manner. Without late, have a look at the article.

Lupita Nyong'o made quite the statement in a fabulous all brown outfit from the Micheal Kors Collection. She added chunky bracelets and small earrings. She carried a clutch in her hand and coming to makeup, she kept it simple. Isn't the star looking stylish? Obviously a big No!









Mandy Moore shined at the event in the total black avatar. She picked a spiffy black coloured off shoulder and cleavage barring pant suit. Black is one colour which will always create its magic. She layered her dress with a small cape like structure. She finished off her look with centre parted braided bun hairstyle and didn't forget to give a cool touch of makeup.







Words definitely fall short to praise the beauty of Jennifer Lopez, isn't it? A big Yes. She is one of the stars who never leave any stone un turned to create her mark in the style zone. Jennifer Lopez is a true vision to look at. She looked top-notch in a body hugging ensemble from Georges HOBEIKA beige couture gown which showed her sylphike figure. She added a minimal dose of accessories to her look. She rounded off her look by adding shimmery makeup and gave soft curls to her look.





Charlize Theron looked simple yet stunning in a black and silver lining deep cleavage barring and thigh high split ensemble. At times, keeping the ensemble simple will score good marks and Charlize is the proof. She added a black coloured jacket to her look. She just chose to wear a neckpiece, simple earrings and carried a sling bag. She slipped her feet into stylish heels.





Nicole Kidman knows how to create her mark, she picked an off shoulder gown and looked like a true diva. The dress suited her to the much perfection. The black coloured velvety bodice with fine detailing bottom looked pretty cool on her. She went with straight tresses and didn't go much with her accessories.





Saoirse Ronan prettified her avatar in a printed dress. The dress features ruffles at the bottom and has a trail. She didn't add any accessories to her look except for her earrings. Coming to her makeup, she added red colour to her lips and went with a simple hairstyle.





For some stars, it is very easy to pull out the easy peasy look with much grace. And we think Laura Dern is one such star. She looked cool and casual in sleeveless long frock. Thanks to her stylist who kept Laura's look so pretty. She left her tresses loose and added a clean dose of makeup.





Florence Pugh, an actress, singer and song writer looked in her stylish best at the event. She slipped herself into a sequin strappy gown and needless to say about how gorgeous the diva looked. She gave a touch of colour to her tresses and went with shimmery makeup. She complemented her look with earrings and slipped her feet into spiffy heels.

American director Ava DuVernay looked stunning in a light hued gown. The dress fitted her very well and we think the star scored high on the fashion charts. She styled her hair and went with minimal touchup.





