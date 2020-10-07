South Korean Retail Investors Show Keen Interest In BTS IPO

South Korean pop band's popularity has no boundaries. What was earlier confined to Korea alone has now crossed international borders and the music band recently came out with an English single which was among US Billboard top 100, which in itself is a rare distinction.

We had earlier told you about BTS label shares. The BTS fans known as the ARMY was keen on acquiring as many as possible. Now, in a latest development it has emerged that there is a lot of demand from South Korean investors who are wanting for BTS IPO. This was officially confirmed by the K pop band's management label Big Hit Entertainment.

What is being dubbed as a phenomenal value, it is being said that Korean Retail Investors now want to grab shares worth $50billion which is said to be 600 times higher than the actual share value.

The record is only second to the listing of retail arm of Kakao games whose bid which was said to be 58.55 won while the bid for BTS shares is said to be 58. 4trillion won.

Trade analysts have expressed concern over this trend as they predict that funds coming in from retail investors could short term money markets hard.

Irrespective of how the IPO offer of the popular Korean label BTS affects the market, the K pop band's ARMY can't stop smiling.