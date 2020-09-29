The Indian in Hollywood Films

He was the body double for Christopher Reeve in "Superman" (1978), during the flying shots with New York in the background. During those days wherever possible, a body double was used and the farther superman was in the 70s version of the superhero movie, the shorter would be double. A little over four feet, the Kenyan-born Indian Hollywood actor Kiran Shah is probably the shortest stunt man and has been one of the most sought after double.

His list of films include some of the best all-time classic "Superman II" (1980), Indiana Jones series movie "Raiders of the Lost Ark" (1981), creature work in films like "The Dark Crystal" (1982), "Return of Jedi" (1983), "Legend" (!(*%), "Bulls Eye" (1990), Braveheart (1995) and 'Titanic'(1997).

For "Titanic" he stuint doubled for all the children in the film just like he did for the films "The Lord of Rings" and 'The Hobbit" series. In the latter too, even while he was the scale double for Elijah Wood as Frodo, he doubled for all the other main hobbits.

Kiran Shah is primarily from Kenya belonging to the family of Indian immigrants and he liked Bollywood. Where he is from, cinema was the main source of entertainment and he nurtured a desire to act. His father had a grocery store and mother embroidered. By the tie he decided he wanted to act, he stopped growing, but Kiran used this to his benefit and looked up opportunities that only he could take up.

During his childhood, he also came to Mumbai and met his favourite actors. He then went to the UK to learn acting in a theatre company and even learned to mime. Once he knew he could get work he has been working and since then he is seen on screen in a variety of roles. He is over sixty now and despite watching him on screen in many roles, not may know of his origins and life.