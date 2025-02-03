The Mystery of Black Panther's Censored Dialogue: Why did an African say that

The censorship of a dialogue from Black Panther in India, where an African character says, “Glory to Hanuman,” has sparked a wave of discussions surrounding historical and cultural ties between Africa and India. Censor board has questioned why an African character would reference a Hindu deity like Hanuman.

This controversy is deeply rooted in historical context. The story of Swami Krishna Nanda Saraswati gifting a copy of the Ramayana to Ethiopian king Haile Selassie sheds light on long-standing connections. According to reports, King Haile Selassie responded that he had already read the Ramayana, as he considered himself a Kushite—an ancient African lineage believed to be descendants of Sri Ram or his son, Kush.

Historical texts, including the Vishnu Purana, also mention Africa in the context of the Kushite people, further supporting the notion that African cultures have ancient ties to Indian traditions. Kush historian Dee Dee Houston also explores these connections in her work, highlighting the shared cultural elements between the regions.

Additionally, linguistic similarities between Sanskrit and Swahili suggest a deeper historical relationship. For instance, the Sanskrit word "Simha" (lion) evolved into "Simba" in Swahili. The Swahili people also share genetic markers with Indian and Persian populations. Even the pantheons of deities in both cultures bear resemblance, with Swahili gods and goddesses like Mami Wata, Ogun, and Isis showing parallels to Hindu deities such as Shiva, Kartikeya, and Kali.

This connection between Africa and India challenges modern interpretations of cultural identity and raises questions about the depth of historical exchanges between the two continents. The censorship of the Black Panther dialogue has opened the door for a broader conversation about the ways in which these cultures intersect and influence each other.