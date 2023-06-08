Hombale films next 'Dhoomam' trailer looks intriguing 

BENGALURU: It is known that Hombale Films, a renowned Kannada production house, entered the Malayalam film industry by producing the film 'Dhoomam'. The film is releasing on June 23 and the trailer was released on Thursday and looks promising and intriguing.

Produced by Vijay Kirgandur, directed by Pawan Kumar of 'Lucia' and 'U Turn' fame, the film stars Fahad Faasil, Aparna Balamurali, Achyut Kumar, Roshan Mathew, Vineeth Radhakrishnan, Anu Mohan, Joy Mathew, Nandu. The film has music by Purnachandra Tejaswi, edited by Suresh and cinematography by Preeta Jayaraman.

The film revolves around Avi (Fahad Faasil) and Diya (Aparna) who are caught in a race against time. The story of this film is about what sacrifices both of them make to overcome the danger around them and the fear inside their minds. Along with direction, the story and screenplay are written by Pawan himself.

Speaking about this film, director Pawan Kumar said, 'I have been trying to make this film for the last decade and I have revised the script many times to make a wonderful film. My dream of a decade has now come true with Hombale Productions. Joined hands to bring a different story on screen. It has given full cooperation to give a good film by giving a team of many talents. I am curious how the audience will accept this film and story.'

The trailer of 'Dhooman' has already gone viral and is getting a lot of appreciation from the viewers. The film is slated to release on June 23 in more than 300 theaters across the state of Kerala.