How Dhanush’s Role in Nayanthara’s Love Story Led to Legal Battle Over Film Clips

The ongoing feud between Nayanthara and Dhanush over a clip from 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' has been making headlines.

Interestingly, it was during this very film that Dhanush played matchmaker, bringing Nayanthara and her now-husband, Vignesh Shivan, together.

'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan', a 2015 Tamil hit written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, with Dhanush as the producer.

In a past interview, both Nayanthara and Vignesh credited Dhanush for helping spark their love story.

Vignesh shared, “Dhanush sir made me narrate the story to Nayan. She liked it, and once she agreed to do the film, Vijay Sethupathi also came on board. The movie gave me the chance to spend a lot of time with Nayan, and we got involved within a year.”

Nayanthara added, “It was very organic. We just went with the flow. After three months, we both knew this was it.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in June 2022, and later that year, they welcomed twin sons, Ulag and Uyir, through surrogacy.

The Current Dispute:

The recent controversy began when Nayanthara accused Dhanush of preventing her from using clips from 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' in her Netflix documentary, 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale'.

The documentary features a look into her personal and professional journey.

Dhanush responded by sending a legal notice, demanding Rs 10 crore in damages, citing the use of a behind-the-scenes clip from the 2015 film.