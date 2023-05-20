Hrithik Roshan Extends Birthday Wishes to NTR

Young Tiger NTR Celebrates 40th Birthday with Heartfelt Wishes and Excitement for Upcoming Collaboration with Hrithik Roshan

Today marks the 40th birthday of the beloved actor Young Tiger NTR, and wishes have been pouring in from all corners, adding to the joyous celebrations. To commemorate this special occasion, fans have organized the re-release of NTR's blockbuster film "Simhadri." However, it is Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan's birthday wishes tweet that has caught the attention of many.

Hrithik took to Twitter to extend his heartfelt wishes to NTR and expressed his eagerness to meet him on the battlefield, hinting at their upcoming collaboration in "War 2." He further added, "Until we meet then," and surprised everyone by wishing NTR in Telugu. Given the anticipation surrounding their joint project, this tweet has created quite a buzz among fans.

Tarak's loyal fans are overwhelmed with joy upon seeing this tweet, cherishing the camaraderie between the two actors. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by renowned Bollywood filmmaker Aditya Chopra, "War 2" promises to be a grand spy thriller. Filming for the project is expected to commence towards the end of 2023, adding to the excitement and anticipation among fans and film enthusiasts alike.