Hrithik Roshan’s heartfelt birthday note to son Hrehaan: Your Worth is Unshakable

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan marked his son Hrehaan’s 19th birthday with a heartfelt note, expressing his unconditional love and admiration.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a picture of Hrehaan, whom he welcomed with his former wife Sussanne Khan in 2006. Alongside the post, the actor penned an emotional message, saying, “I love you not because you are so amazing, which you are by the way in every way, Ray. But I love you because you exist. I have met many humans in my life, never met anyone as interesting a soul as you.”

As Hrehaan steps into adulthood, Hrithik reassured him that no achievements or mistakes would ever change his worth. “There is nothing you could ever do that could make me love you more than I already do. No amount of success and no amount of errors could ever affect your worth in my eyes,” he wrote. Encouraging his son to embrace his journey fearlessly, Hrithik added, “Go forth and be yourself with complete abandon, ease, and effortlessness. Your depth will take you far and high.”

Hrithik and Sussanne, who tied the knot in 2000 after four years of dating, parted ways in 2014 but continue to co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

On the professional front, Hrithik is set to take on the directorial reins for Krrish 4, stepping into the shoes of his father, Rakesh Roshan. The highly anticipated installment of India’s biggest superhero franchise will be produced by Yash Raj Films in collaboration with Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik will not only direct the film but also reprise his iconic role as the beloved superhero.

Rakesh Roshan confirmed the development, saying, “I’m passing the baton of Krrish 4 to my son, Hrithik Roshan, who has lived, breathed, and dreamt about this franchise since its inception. Hrithik has a clear and ambitious vision for taking Krrish forward for the next decades.” The film is set to begin production early next year, with fans eagerly awaiting the return of India’s iconic superhero.