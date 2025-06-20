 Hyderabad, Get Ready To be Swayed by Mika Singh’s Magic

Hyderabad, get ready for an electric atmosphere at Quake Arena on the 21st of June as Bollywood’s sensation Mika Singh takes the stage for a night of unforgettable musical night. Mika Singh is known for his power-packed energy and charisma. The evening promises a seamless fusion of Bollywood chartbusters, classic bhangra beats, and electrifying pop tracks.

Mika’s performances are famous for high-voltage crowd interaction, jumping into the audience, leading mass choruses, and infusing every beat with infectious energy. For people who love high-energy performances and want to leave their stress behind, this concert is going to be a full-blown party for you.

All About Mika Singh

Mika Singh born on June 10, 1977, is a popular singer, rapper and songwriter. He grew up in a musical family with his father being a singer and his eldest brother being the famous Bollywood singer – Daler Mehndi. Mika is known for his catchy dance numbers, stage energy, and career that mixes folk, pop, rap, and Bollywood music.

He became famous in 1998 with the hit Punjabi album Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, which was later remixed several times. Besides singing, he’s been a judge on shows like Music Ka Maha Muqqabla and appeared in Punjabi films.

Top Mika Singh Songs that will get you grooving instantly

Mauja Hi Mauja (Jab We Met)

Subha Hone Na De (Desi Boyz)

Gandi Baat (R..Rajkumar)

Dhinka Chika (Ready)

Aaj Ki Party (Bajrangi Bhaijaan)

Jumme Ki Raat (Kick)

These are just a few of the amazing songs sung by Mika Singh. His tracks showcase his unbeatable energy and unique voice that make every party unforgettable. With his signature Punjabi vibe and catchy beats, Mika Singh continues to be the life of every celebration. So, grab your tickets soon for an unforgettable party that will get you dancing in no time.

Date, Time and Venue:

Saturday, June 21, 2025

8.00 PM onwards

Quake Arena, Hyderabad