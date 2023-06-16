Hyderabad: Prabhas’ fans thrashes reviewer for giving negative review

Live
Prabhas is back on the big screen with Om Raut's directorial “Adipurush.”
Prabhas is back on the big screen with Om Raut's directorial “Adipurush.” As the first-day first show of Adipurush began, fans thronged to theatres to watch the movie and it is receiving a good response. However, the actor's fans couldn't take the criticism the film received.
One person gave a negative review of “Adipurush” after watching the movie at a theatre in Hyderabad. A video of Prabhas' fans beating up the reviewer went viral on social media. In the video, one can see the moviegoer giving his review to the media after watching the film.
He is heard saying the VFX of the film is worse than the PlayStation graphics and Prabhas doesn't fit in the role of Lord Raghava and his performance is not good at all. Prabhas' fans, who were listening to his review, hurled abuses and thrashed him in front of the media. This incident took place at Prasad IMAX Theatre in Hyderabad.