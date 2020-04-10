Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Narsingh Yadav slips into coma, put on ventilator

Tollywood actor Narsingh Yadav slipped into coma and was rushed to a private hospital in Somajiguda on Friday evening. It is learned that Yadav fell unconscious at his home around 4 pm and his wife Chitra Yadav shifted him to the hospital.

The doctors put him on ventilator support and under observation for 48 hours. Speaking to a media channel, Chitra requested everyone to pray for her husband's speedy recovery. She said that he underwent dialysis treatment on Thursday morning.

There were also reports that Yadav fell at his residence and slipped into coma. However, his wife Chitra denied the rumours.

Narsingh Yadav rose to fame with his Telangana dialect in the movies. So far, he acted in 300 films in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. His work in films like Tagore, Tulasi, Anukokunda Oka Roju, Lakshmi, Bunny, Mass and more can be remembered. He has a son Ruthvik Yadav.