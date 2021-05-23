I got related to the character's youthful energy in 'Hai Taubba Chapter 2', says Poorti Arya

Actress Poorti Arya who has been seen in projects like "Jalebi", "Internet Wala Love", "Life Sahi Hai", "Ashoka Samrat", and "Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya" makes her big web debut with Alt Balaji "Hai Taubba season 2".

Speaking about her character in the show, she said, "I played the character of Sahiti, a young director, who is sensitive and believes in making a film that displays emotions, pain and love at the very same time. I got related to the character's youthful energy as that is similar between us."

She says that she gave up her styling career to become an actress. "I am from Nagpur and I pursued the course of Creative Fashion Styling from the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Navi Mumbai.

While working as an assistant fashion stylist, I used to go for auditions and end up getting shortlisted for a few projects.

I was quite confused about what I actually want to opt for as a career. In 2017, I decided to give up all my thoughts for styling and other career options, and finally, I chose acting because acting is something that connected me to myself.

Speaking about working with Alt Balaji, Poorti said, "It was great working with Alt Balaji. Getting such a break is wonderful opportunity.

Who doesn't want to work under the banner headed by Ekta madam! The response has also been amazing and I am receiving good feedback from all around. People liked my character. I am just waiting for more good opportunities to come my way."