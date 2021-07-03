I try to be as transparent as possible, says Mehak Ghai

Mehak Ghai is an Indian model, stylist, and fashion blogger. Initially, Mehak began as a Stylist. She later became a model and a fashion blogger. She is a huge travel lover and also blogs her traveling diaries on her Instagram and Facebook. She runs a YouTube channel where she posts make up tutorials and her blog videos.

In an exclusive interview with The Hans India, Mehak Ghai talks to us about her journey so far.

Who is Mehak Ghai in her real life?



People usually judge the book by its cover. I have heard a lot of people say that they assumed I was going to be arrogant when they first met me and most of those people today are my closest of friends. I am the bubbliest person you'll ever meet. Always looking to laugh and make others laugh with me. I am also very emotional when it comes to my family and friends.

I try to be as transparent as possible about the person I really am even on my social media because I think people would be able to relate to me more that way. I am very passionate about the things I do and don't give up on anything very easy.

Journey from a fashion blogger to a renowned face on television, how does it feels?



It's been an amazing journey so far and I never intend to stop. In an industry so competitive, there are days when you feel like nothing is working out the way you wanted it to but those are the days you got to push yourself the most. I feel there's just so much to learn still, this is only the beginning.

From a contestant in 'Splitsvilla' to playing the character of Arohi Mathur, what is the difference?



Both these experiences are very different from one another honestly. Being on 'Splitsvilla' gave me a lot of perspective on life.

I never did that show for the sake of being on television or to be popular. I was there for a very personal reason as shown on the show. However, playing different characters is something I really love to do.

I absolutely adore being on different sets and acting. Daily Soaps have helped me realize how badly I have always wanted to be in front of the camera and perform.

Reality show or Daily soaps?



Daily Soaps. I did one reality show and I have never felt more mentally exhausted. I do not regret being a part of it all but it was just too much for me. Acting is something I love dearly and being a part of a daily soap means getting an opportunity to do what I love every day.

What's the most challenging and memorable phase in your life?



The most challenging phase of my life is actually very personal to me. It's not related to work but when I lost my grandad. I was really close to my grandfather and I lost him in 2012. He was my biggest cheerleader.

I started writing poems very young and would run to him every time so I could narrate them to him. I could see how proud he felt. I had absolutely no idea what I wanted to do as I grow up and felt even more lost when I lost him. But what I did finally know was, no matter what I do, it had to include writing. And so I pursued Literature Honors and soon after that I started my very own website where I would write blogs about fashion.

What do you do in your spare time?



Netflix and I are in a serious relationship and nothing can separate us.

What is your passion for fashion?



As a kid, I used to hate to go shopping and would ask my mom to pick up anything she likes for me. But over the period of time, I became so passionate about fashion that there was no turning back. I think my passion for fashion comes a lot from my elder sister. I have seen her play dress up and put on makeup since we were very young. And not a lot of people know this but she was the one who gave me the idea of starting my own blog.



If not an influencer, what would you choose?



I would be an actor full time. I am still pursuing acting simultaneously anyway. I was also very interested in fashion journalism as a college student, so that could have been a possibility too.