"I wanted to earn work on my own merit", says actress Tanvi Shinde

Actress Tanvi Shinde, who has played different characters in projects like "Rejctx", "Hello Mini" and "Behind The Trees", was last seen in "Broken But Beautiful 3" produced by Alt Balaji. Apart from TV shows, she has also acted in TVCs and food and travel shows. She talks about her journey and more.



On being asked about her journey to the film industry, Tanvi says, "I was born in Mumbai and raised in Dallas, Texas. I moved back to Mumbai in 2014 right after my High School graduation and took the leap of faith for my career along with the most supportive set of parents. My dad is a Creative Director who also runs his own advertising agency and my mom has served as a teacher and now she is into designing. I was extremely shy while growing up. I found my comfort in dance music, art and sports; nothing really seems to have changed even now. Posing for the camera came very naturally to me. I was introduced to the pageantry world in my teenage years. I have been crowned several pageantry awards. I consciously chose to complete my graduation in Mumbai in order to get familiar with the city, its people and to have a head start at my career. Meanwhile, I had started to audition for ads."

Adding to the same, she says, "I didn't know how to start off; I was extremely clueless. All I had at the time was all the pageantry work I had done with a few good pictures in hand from the pageants I had competed in. I was against the idea of landing work through my dad's advertising contacts. I wanted to earn work on my own merit. I used to travel to Andheri and Versova every single day for my auditions. I would spend my time giving auditions door to door as I never had an agency to start with. That's how I collected more information about this field."

Lastly, she feels blessed to be able to live her dreams and says, "It's been quite a journey and I feel it's amazing to see how the dots connect. It's a blessing to be able to live my dreams on my own terms."