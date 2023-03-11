I was able to do mainstream and OTT in parallel: Kiara Advani

Together, Slice and Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, will make a big statement in the summer of 2023. Advani will serve as the brand's ambassador which hopes to strengthen its relationship with its consumers and maintain its status as the preferred beverage for mango fans all over the nation.

The company unveiled its brand-new summer campaign, which stars the well-known celebrity in a bewitching new film that transports audiences to a tropical paradise where the beautiful Kiara Advani is dressed in a flowy yellow ensemble with her best companion, Slice as she sits next to a boy who is attempting to woo her.

Kiara Advani speaks about life after marriage and OTT films. Let's have a look into it.

Does it feel different now that you're married ?



Well, it feels no different. Yes, I've moved homes. I'm not staying with my parents. That's new. That's different, but I'm enjoying it. It's exciting. It's just overwhelming to be entering this phase of my life and I'm just happy.

You've had a spate of hits over the years, do you believe that actors like yourself can do OTT and films parallelly or do you believe there is still some time before you consider OTT?

I truly feel I'm an example of this because very early on, even before most actors ventured into OTT, I took on an OTT film called "Guilty," which released right after two big blockbusters "Kabir Singh" and "Good News." I made the choice to do the film because I believed in it. And then came the entire influx of films going on OTT, artists making films and shows for OTT. So, I feel I was able to do mainstream and an OTT film parallelly much before it became a 'so called' trend. Having said that, I also do give a lot of credit to a film called "Lust Stories" for which I got a lot of critical acclaim and that was my first film that was released on the OTT platform.