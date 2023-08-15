Independence Day 2023: Celebrities are wishing their fans Independence Day

The country celebrates its 77th Independence Day today, August 15, with pomp and fervour. Today we celebrate 76 years of freedom from the British Raj. Independence Day honours the fights that won us our freedom from British rule, the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters, the people who lost their lives to win Independence and more. People commemorate the day by participating in cultural activities, attending flag-raising ceremonies, flying kites, wearing tricolour-themed clothing, and more. Your favourite celebrities also post photos and videos to mark the important day. Scroll on to see how celebrities are wishing their fans Independence Day today.

Celebrities mark 77th Independence Day

Alia Bhatt wished her fans Happy Independence Day by sharing a video on her Instagram stories with the tune of “Sare Jahan Se Accha” playing the background. It features the sun, mountains and greenery representing the Tricolour. Check out the screengrab of the clip below.

Kareena Kapoor marked the 77th Independence Day by posting a picture of the Indian Tricolour with the caption, “Happy Independence Day [heart emoji].”



Anushka Sharma wished her followers Happy Diwali by posting a clip set to the melodious tune of Vande Mataram. Take a look at the screenshot of his post below.

Kiara Advani marked Independence Day by sharing a video of herself with the BSF (Border Security Force). “Happy Independence Day my compatriots. While every year our hearts fill with pride on this day as we remember all the brave hearts of India, this year my experience was personal and I will treasure it forever," he captioned the clip.

Anupam Kher posted a video featuring the Indian national flag and narrated the story of the Tricolour. He tweeted in Hindi, which translated into English reads: “I am Tricolour… I often think if ever our Tricolour gets a chance to express their feelings to fellow countrymen, what will the Tricolour tell us? On the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, in this video, I have tried to address compatriots on behalf of our national flag! See and share! Happy Independence Day to all Indians! Jai Hind! Long live Mother India."



मैं प्रायः सोचता हूँ कि अगर कभी हमारे तिरंगे को देशवासियों से अपनी भावनाओं को व्यक्त करने का मौक़ा मिले तो तिरंगा हमसे क्या कहेगा? स्वतंत्रता दिवस के शुभ अवसर पर मैंने अपने इस वीडियो में हमारे राष्ट्रीय ध्वज की तरफ़ से देशवासियों को संबोधित करने का… pic.twitter.com/y5HyWMnwuE — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 15, 2023

Malaika Arora wished her fans to share a photo of the Indian tricolor on their Instagram stories with the text "77" written on it. She captioned the photo, "Happy Independence Day." While Ananya Panday shared a video with the song Vande Mataram on Instagram. She features the text "Swatantra Diwas Ki Hardik Shubkamnayein. Jai Hind" and drawings depicting the diverse culture of India.



Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor celebrated the 77th Independence Day in a special way. The trio stars in Siddharth Anand's upcoming film, Fighter. To commemorate Independence Day, they released the trailer for Fighter and wished fans a "Happy Independence Day". The film will be released on the eve of the 75th Republic Day (January 25, 2024).









Raveena Tandon tweeted a photo of herself on Twitter with the caption: "[Prayer and heart emojis] Dil Hai Hindustani." The photo shows Raveena dressed in a yellow ethnic outfit, posing as she waves. The background of the photo is in tricolour tones and features the text "Happy Independence Day."



