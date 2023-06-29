‘Indian 2’ sequel on cards!

Universal actor Kamal Haasan and ace director Shankar Shanmugam have teamed up for “Indian 2,” a sequel to the blockbuster film Indian. Kajal Aggarwal is the leading lady in the latest flick. In a recent interview, actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, one of the producers of “Indian 2,” spilt the beans about “Indian 3.” He said that Shankar and Kamal are quite happy with the film’s output so far and are planning to make “Indian 3.” The decision will be taken based on the results of “Indian 2,” said the producer.

He further added that only 20 days of shooting is pending, and once it is over, post-production work including CG will begin. He also mentioned that the movie will be released in April 2024.

Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, and others are also part of this flick, which is being produced by Lyca Productions in association with Red Giant Movies. Anirudh Ravichander is the music director for this film.