Indian heroes showing interest to play as an antagonist 

In olden days, heroes used to do villain roles in films in their second innings after their chances as lead actor were reduced. But now, the scenario has been totally changed. Indian actors are showing interest on dark shade characters when they are in limelight only. The stars who are turning as villains most probably choosing another language to portray negative role. This is increasing their market in other industries as well. 'Kicha' Sudeep, who was well known for his bad ass character in Rajamouli directorial "Eega" gained popularity in Telugu after that. Directors are also approaching heroes for villain roles as it is creating much hype in audiences. Recently some of the Indian heroes are playing negative roles in the upcoming films.



Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood senior hero who made his debut in 1981 with "Rocky" but got fame with 1985 release "Naam" is playing a negative role in Prashanth Neel's latest blockbuster "KGF" sequel, "KGF2". The look of this "Munna Bhai MBBS" actor for "KGF2" went viral in social media platforms after its release. The expectations on the film increased after the poster of Sanjay Dutt was released.

Upendra

Kannada superstar Upendra who was well known for his films "A", "Upendra", "I Love You" and "Kalpana" which is the remake of Raghava Lawrence's super hit film "Kanchana" is portraying the villain role in Varun Tej's boxing drama "Ghani". He underwent many workouts to fit into the sportsman role. He was also seen as a villain in Trivikram-Allu Arjun's combo film S/o Satyamurthy in 2015. He was well known to Telugu audiences from his early stages as his films were dubbed in other languages also.

Srikanth

Telugu star Srikanth who continuously do films irrespective of hits and flops is turning as a villain for Balayya and Boyapati Sreenu combination film "Akhanda". Earlier, Boyapati Sreenu turned Jagapathi babu into villain with the film "Legend" which improved the actors career graph. Later, Babu turned out to be a most wanted villain in South industry. Now, Srikanth is testing his luck with the same combination. Earlier, Srikanth played a negative role in Naga Chaitanya's "Yudham Saranam" which didn,t showed any impact on him.

Fahadh Faasil

Malayalam star hero Fahadh Faasil who was well known from his films "Athiran", "Trance" and his character from "Kumbalangi Nights" which bagged Kerala State film award is now playing Villian role in Allu Arjun's "Pushpa" and Kamal Haasan's "Vikram". Though Fahadh was seen in some of the Tamil films, it will be his debut in Telugu film industry. Recently, Faasil joined sets of Pushpa.

Saif Ali Khan

The B-town actor Saif Ali Khan who was popular with his films "Love Aaj Kal", "Race" and "Cocktail" is turning out to be a bad ass in Prabhas and Om Raut's combo film "Adipurush". The film is going to have a pan-India release. The "Agent Vinod" actor nodded his head to play as a antagonist to Prabhas.

Kathikeya

Tollywood youngster Karthikeya who grabbed audience attention with his film "RX100" turned as a villain with Nani's film "Gang Leader". He is now making his comeback in a negative role with Tamil superstar Ajith's "Valimai". The actor himself claimed that he has committed a project in a bad ass role opposite to "Vedalam" actor. Karthikeya received huge applause from audience and critics for his performance in "Gang Leader".