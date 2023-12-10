Indianism is the theme for Kalyan Ram’s costumes in ‘Devil’

Kalyan Ram is one of the actors of Tollywood who creates buzz with the promotions of the film. The “118” actor is now coming with a spy thriller “Devil.” Now, the film’s costumes is creating trend in social media circles. Speaking about the same,

“Devil” Costume Designer Rajesh says, “When director Abhishek Nama narrated the script, I wanted the costumes to complement Kalyan Ram’s look and his character. Since the hero is an Indian who works as a British Agent, the entire unit has decided to have ‘Indianism’ as the base theme for the hero's wardrobe. That’s why we have designed a Dhoti and a waistcoat to bring completeness to the outfits.”





Costume Designer Rajesh

Speaking about costumes highlights, he said, “Kalyan Ram has 90 costume changes for the film, 60 blazers made of Mohair wool fabric were used. Inside the blazer there’s one Kurta and Dhoti made from Indian cotton.25 waistcoats were added to up the hero’s style game. A hanging watch was designed to complement the blazer near the pocket.”

“Devil” is Rajesh’s 60th film which is his 6th film with Kalyanram. He earlier worked for “MLA,”“118,”“EnthaManchivadivira,” etc.